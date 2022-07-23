Investment, represented by the letter I in the expenditure approach to calculating GDP, refers to spending on new physical capital goods such as equipment, structures, and inventory. It is important to distinguish this from financial investment, which includes stocks, bonds, and retirement accounts like 401(k)s; these financial assets are not counted in GDP. Instead, investment here focuses on tangible, long-term assets that businesses use to produce goods and services.

Business fixed investment involves expenditures by firms on new factories, buildings, and equipment. These are physical assets that support production and operations over time. Residential investment includes spending on new housing construction by both firms and households. For example, purchasing a newly built home contributes to GDP, whereas buying an existing home does not. However, improvements to existing homes, such as building a new roof, are included as residential investment because they add value through new construction activity.

Changes in inventory also count as investment. Inventory refers to goods that have been produced but not yet sold. The change in inventory is calculated by subtracting the beginning inventory from the ending inventory within a given period. For instance, if a company starts the year with 100 widgets in inventory and ends with 180 widgets, the increase of 80 widgets represents investment. This increase reflects production that has not yet been sold but contributes to GDP because resources were used to create these goods. Conversely, a decrease in inventory would represent a negative investment.

Understanding investment in GDP highlights the role of physical capital formation and inventory changes in economic growth. The formula for GDP using the expenditure approach is expressed as:

\[ GDP = C + I + G + (X - M) \]

where C is consumption, I is investment, G is government purchases, and (X - M) is net exports. Investment plays a crucial role by reflecting the economy’s capacity to produce future goods and services through capital accumulation and inventory management.