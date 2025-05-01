Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

When inflation is high, what action does the Federal Reserve take to slow the economy? When inflation is high, the Federal Reserve aims to slow the economy by implementing contractionary monetary policy, which involves increasing interest rates and reducing the money supply.

What is the primary purpose of expansionary monetary policy? The primary purpose of expansionary monetary policy is to increase GDP by stimulating investment, consumption, and net exports through lower interest rates and a higher money supply.

How does a restrictive (contractionary) monetary policy affect the aggregate demand curve in the ADAS model? A restrictive (contractionary) monetary policy is designed to shift the aggregate demand curve to the left, reducing GDP and lowering the price level.

What is the main goal of contractionary monetary policy? The main goal of contractionary monetary policy is to reduce inflation and bring GDP back to a sustainable level by increasing interest rates and decreasing the money supply.

What is expansionary monetary policy and how does it affect the economy? Expansionary monetary policy is when the Federal Reserve increases the money supply and lowers interest rates to stimulate investment, consumption, and net exports, resulting in a rightward shift of the aggregate demand curve and higher GDP and price levels.

What is an example of a monetary policy tool used by the Federal Reserve? An example of a monetary policy tool used by the Federal Reserve is open market operations, such as buying or selling government securities to influence the money supply and interest rates.