Understanding the relationship between the money market and the Aggregate Demand-Aggregate Supply (ADAS) model is crucial for grasping how monetary policy influences the economy. The Federal Reserve (Fed) aims to achieve two primary objectives: maximizing employment and ensuring price stability. During a recession, when real GDP falls below its potential output, the economy experiences cyclical unemployment and reduced investment, leading to a decline in aggregate demand.

To combat this, the Fed implements expansionary monetary policy, which seeks to stimulate economic growth by increasing GDP. A key strategy in this approach is to lower interest rates, making borrowing cheaper for businesses and encouraging investment. This is achieved by increasing the money supply in the economy. In the money market, the interest rate is plotted on the vertical axis, while the quantity of money is on the horizontal axis. Initially, the equilibrium interest rate is at a higher level (r 1 ), but to stimulate the economy, the Fed aims to lower it to r 2 .

To lower the interest rate, the Fed increases the money supply by purchasing treasury securities from the public. This action injects more money into the economy, shifting the money supply curve to the right and resulting in a new equilibrium at the lower interest rate (r 2 ). The increase in the money supply leads to higher consumption, investment, and net exports, all of which contribute to a rightward shift of the aggregate demand curve.

As aggregate demand increases, the economy moves towards its long-run equilibrium, characterized by a higher level of GDP and a higher price level. This process illustrates how the Fed's actions in the money market directly influence the ADAS model, ultimately aiming to restore the economy to its full potential output.

Conversely, if the Fed decides to implement contractionary monetary policy, the approach would involve decreasing the money supply to raise interest rates, thereby reducing aggregate demand. This would be necessary in situations where inflation is a concern, as higher interest rates typically lead to lower spending and investment, stabilizing prices but potentially increasing unemployment.