Introduction to Supply and Demand quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the equilibrium level of output in a perfectly competitive market? The equilibrium level of output is the quantity at which the market demand equals market supply, resulting in no tendency for price or quantity to change.

Increasing which of the following will cause an increase in market demand in a perfectly competitive market? Increasing consumer income, the number of buyers, or consumer preference for the product will cause an increase in market demand.

What is one result of a decrease in market demand in a perfectly competitive market? A decrease in market demand leads to a lower equilibrium price and a lower equilibrium quantity.

Which line represents the supply curve in a perfectly competitive market? The upward-sloping line represents the supply curve, showing the relationship between price and quantity supplied.

An increase in the price of a product causes the market demand curve to shift in which direction? An increase in the price of a product does not shift the demand curve; it causes movement along the demand curve.

What do supply and demand graphs in introductory macroeconomics illustrate? Supply and demand graphs illustrate the relationship between price and quantity for a product, showing how equilibrium is determined in a market.