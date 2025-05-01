How do you calculate the GDP deflator, and how does it differ from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) when adjusting for inflation?

The GDP deflator is calculated as (Nominal GDP / Real GDP) × 100. It measures the overall change in prices for all goods and services produced in an economy, not just a fixed basket. In contrast, the CPI measures the cost of a fixed basket of goods over time and is used to adjust past prices or wages to current dollars using the formula: Amount in current dollars = Amount in year T × (CPI in current year / CPI in year T). The GDP deflator reflects price changes for all domestically produced goods and services, while the CPI focuses on consumer goods and services.