The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a crucial economic indicator that helps us understand the purchasing power of money over time. By comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods, such as apples and oranges, we can determine how prices have changed. For instance, if a basket of goods cost \$50 in 1990 and now costs \$100, we can conclude that the purchasing power of \$50 in 1990 is equivalent to \$100 today.

To convert past prices to current values, we can use the following formula:

Current Year Dollars = Amount in Year T Dollars × (CPI in Current Year / CPI in Year T)

This formula allows us to assess how much a certain amount of money from a previous year would be worth today, reflecting changes in purchasing power due to inflation.

For example, consider Gen X Johnny, who earned \$4 an hour in 1975. To find out what that wage would be in 2016 dollars, we can apply the CPI values: 53.8 for 1975 and 240 for 2016. Plugging these values into our formula gives us:

Current Wage = \$4 × (240 / 53.8) = \$17.84

This calculation reveals that Johnny's 1975 wage of \$4 per hour is equivalent to approximately \$17.84 per hour today. This example highlights the significant changes in wage standards and purchasing power over the decades.

Students can further explore this concept by calculating other financial figures, such as annual salaries or home prices, using the same CPI conversion method. For instance, if Johnny's annual salary was \$14,000 in 1975, applying the CPI formula will yield its equivalent in 2016 dollars, providing insight into how inflation affects earnings and living standards over time.