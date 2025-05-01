Back
Pathogen A microbe capable of causing disease, often by evading host defenses through specialized strategies. Host Cell A body cell that can be invaded and used as a protective environment by microbes to avoid immune attack. Immune System A network of cells and molecules that defends the body against infectious agents like bacteria and viruses. Antibody A protein produced by the immune system that binds to foreign invaders, marking them for destruction. Phagocytic Cell A type of immune cell that engulfs and digests microbes and debris, playing a key role in host defense. Macrophage A large immune cell specialized in detecting, engulfing, and destroying pathogens and cellular debris. Phagocytosis A process where immune cells engulf and digest foreign particles, helping to eliminate infections. Evasion Mechanism A strategy used by microbes to avoid detection or destruction by the host's immune defenses. Disease A condition resulting from the disruption of normal body function, often due to microbial invasion. Microbe A microscopic organism, such as a bacterium, that can interact with host cells and immune defenses. Host Defense The collective mechanisms by which the body protects itself from infection and disease. Cartoon Illustration A simplified visual representation used to clarify complex biological interactions, such as immune evasion. Bacterial Cell A single-celled prokaryote that can act as a pathogen and utilize host cells for protection.
1) Hide Within Host Cells definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13