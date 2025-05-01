Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Pathogen A microbe capable of causing disease, often by evading host defenses through specialized strategies.

Host Cell A body cell that can be invaded and used as a protective environment by microbes to avoid immune attack.

Immune System A network of cells and molecules that defends the body against infectious agents like bacteria and viruses.

Antibody A protein produced by the immune system that binds to foreign invaders, marking them for destruction.

Phagocytic Cell A type of immune cell that engulfs and digests microbes and debris, playing a key role in host defense.

Macrophage A large immune cell specialized in detecting, engulfing, and destroying pathogens and cellular debris.