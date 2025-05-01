Skip to main content
3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells definitions

  • Phagocytosis
    A stepwise process where a cell engulfs particles, enclosing them in a membrane-bound compartment for potential digestion.
  • Phagocytic Cell
    A type of immune cell, such as a macrophage, specialized in engulfing and digesting foreign particles or pathogens.
  • Macrophage
    A large immune cell capable of engulfing pathogens and debris, playing a key role in host defense.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism, often a bacterium, capable of causing disease and targeted by immune defenses.
  • Phagosome
    A membrane-bound compartment formed inside phagocytes that encloses engulfed material.
  • Lysosome
    A cellular organelle containing digestive enzymes, responsible for breaking down engulfed particles.
  • Phagolysosome
    A hybrid organelle formed by the fusion of a phagosome with a lysosome, where digestion of contents occurs.
  • Opsonin
    A molecule that binds to pathogens, enhancing their recognition and uptake by phagocytic cells.
  • Opsonization
    A process where molecules coat a pathogen, making it more susceptible to phagocytosis.
  • Digestive Enzyme
    A protein within lysosomes that breaks down engulfed pathogens or debris inside phagocytic cells.
  • Inhibitory Protein
    A bacterial molecule that blocks the fusion of phagosomes with lysosomes, preventing pathogen degradation.
  • Immune Evasion
    A strategy used by pathogens to avoid detection or destruction by the host's immune system.
  • Engulfment
    The process by which a cell surrounds and internalizes particles or microorganisms.
  • Degradation
    The breakdown of engulfed material within phagocytic cells, typically by enzymatic action.
  • Hydrolytic Enzyme
    A type of digestive enzyme in lysosomes that catalyzes the breakdown of biological molecules.