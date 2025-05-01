Back
Phagocytosis A stepwise process where a cell engulfs particles, enclosing them in a membrane-bound compartment for potential digestion. Phagocytic Cell A type of immune cell, such as a macrophage, specialized in engulfing and digesting foreign particles or pathogens. Macrophage A large immune cell capable of engulfing pathogens and debris, playing a key role in host defense. Pathogen A microorganism, often a bacterium, capable of causing disease and targeted by immune defenses. Phagosome A membrane-bound compartment formed inside phagocytes that encloses engulfed material. Lysosome A cellular organelle containing digestive enzymes, responsible for breaking down engulfed particles. Phagolysosome A hybrid organelle formed by the fusion of a phagosome with a lysosome, where digestion of contents occurs. Opsonin A molecule that binds to pathogens, enhancing their recognition and uptake by phagocytic cells. Opsonization A process where molecules coat a pathogen, making it more susceptible to phagocytosis. Digestive Enzyme A protein within lysosomes that breaks down engulfed pathogens or debris inside phagocytic cells. Inhibitory Protein A bacterial molecule that blocks the fusion of phagosomes with lysosomes, preventing pathogen degradation. Immune Evasion A strategy used by pathogens to avoid detection or destruction by the host's immune system. Engulfment The process by which a cell surrounds and internalizes particles or microorganisms. Degradation The breakdown of engulfed material within phagocytic cells, typically by enzymatic action. Hydrolytic Enzyme A type of digestive enzyme in lysosomes that catalyzes the breakdown of biological molecules.
3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells definitions
