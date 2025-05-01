Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Phagocytosis A stepwise process where a cell engulfs particles, enclosing them in a membrane-bound compartment for potential digestion.

Phagocytic Cell A type of immune cell, such as a macrophage, specialized in engulfing and digesting foreign particles or pathogens.

Macrophage A large immune cell capable of engulfing pathogens and debris, playing a key role in host defense.

Pathogen A microorganism, often a bacterium, capable of causing disease and targeted by immune defenses.

Phagosome A membrane-bound compartment formed inside phagocytes that encloses engulfed material.

Lysosome A cellular organelle containing digestive enzymes, responsible for breaking down engulfed particles.