ABC Transporters quiz #1 Flashcards

ABC Transporters quiz #1

ABC Transporters quiz #1
  • What distinguishes P-type transporters from ABC transporters?
    P-type transporters and ABC transporters are both ATPases involved in active transport, but they differ in structure and mechanism. ABC transporters have two transmembrane domains (TMDs) and two cytosolic nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) that hydrolyze ATP to transport substances against their concentration gradient. In contrast, P-type transporters use ATP to phosphorylate themselves during the transport cycle and typically do not have the characteristic ABC transporter structure of two TMDs and two NBDs.
  • What does the acronym 'ABC' stand for in ABC transporters?
    ABC stands for ATP Binding Cassette, referring to a specific structural motif in these transporters.
  • How do ABC transporters move substances across the membrane?
    They use energy from ATP hydrolysis to pump substances against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration.
  • What are the two main structural elements found in all ABC transporters?
    All ABC transporters have two transmembrane domains (TMDs) and two cytosolic nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs).
  • What is the role of the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) in ABC transporters?
    NBDs bind and hydrolyze ATP, providing the energy needed for active transport.
  • How do MDR (multidrug resistance) transporters affect bacteria?
    MDR transporters in bacteria can pump out antibiotics, leading to antibiotic resistance.
  • What is the function of p-glycoprotein (PGP) in human cells?
    P-glycoprotein removes anticancer drugs from tumor cells, contributing to cancer treatment resistance.
  • Why are ABC transporters a significant focus in medical research?
    They are important due to their roles in antibiotic resistance and cancer drug resistance, which impact human health.
  • What visual symbol is used in the course to highlight medically relevant concepts related to ABC transporters?
    A stethoscope symbol is used to indicate key concepts relevant for medical or pharmaceutical professions.
  • How do ABC transporters remove toxins and drugs from cells?
    They pump toxins and drugs from the cytoplasm or membrane to the outside of the cell using ATP hydrolysis.