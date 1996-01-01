Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #1 Flashcards
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/39
Which of the following is a true statement about prions?
Prions are infectious agents made solely of misfolded proteins and can cause normal proteins to misfold, leading to disease.Which of the following is a characteristic only found in some viruses?
Some viruses possess a lipid envelope surrounding their protein coat.Which of the following is a characteristic of a virus?
Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites composed of either DNA or RNA within a protein coat.What is the benefit for a bacteriophage to be a temperate (or lysogenic) virus?
Temperate bacteriophages can integrate their genome into the host cell's DNA, allowing them to persist without immediately killing the host.Most enveloped viruses are which of the following?
Most enveloped viruses are animal viruses.Which characteristic do viruses possess in common with living cells?
Viruses contain genetic material (DNA or RNA), similar to living cells.Why are viruses often considered to be nonliving?
Viruses are considered nonliving because they are not made of cells and cannot reproduce independently.What are viruses called which are capable of converting their RNA genomes into DNA?
Viruses capable of converting their RNA genomes into DNA are called retroviruses.What do all viruses have in common?
All viruses have genetic material (DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protein coat.Which of the following is a common cause of viral gastroenteritis?
Norovirus is a common cause of viral gastroenteritis.Viruses are non-living. True or false?
True. Viruses are considered non-living because they are not made of cells.Why can't a virus reproduce on its own?
A virus cannot reproduce on its own because it lacks cellular machinery and must use a host cell to replicate.Which of the following best reflects why viruses must use living cells to reproduce?
Viruses lack the cellular structures needed for replication and must hijack a host cell's machinery.Why are viruses not considered to be living organisms?
Viruses are not considered living because they are acellular and cannot carry out metabolism or reproduce independently.Which of these can reproduce only when inside a host cell?
Viruses can reproduce only when inside a host cell.What is a basic characteristic of a virus?
A basic characteristic of a virus is that it is an obligate intracellular parasite.What is the difference between a virus and a worm?
A virus is a biological acellular infectious agent, while a worm is a type of self-replicating computer malware.How can you prevent viruses and malicious code?
In biology, preventing viral infections involves hygiene, vaccination, and avoiding contact with infected individuals.Which of these describes a difference between viruses and cells?
Viruses are acellular and cannot carry out metabolism, while cells are living and metabolically active.How are viruses different from eukaryotic cells?
Viruses lack cellular structures and cannot reproduce or metabolize independently, unlike eukaryotic cells.How does a virus differ from a bacterium?
Viruses are acellular and require a host to replicate, while bacteria are cellular and can reproduce independently.What is one major difference between viruses and bacteria?
Viruses are not made of cells, while bacteria are cellular organisms.What is the main difference between a worm and a virus?
A virus is a biological infectious agent, while a worm refers to a type of computer malware.From which phrase is the term 'prions' derived?
The term 'prions' is derived from 'proteinaceous infectious agents.'What is the source of a viral envelope?
A viral envelope is typically derived from the host cell membrane.Which is closest in physical proximity to the nucleic acid of a virus?
The protein capsid is closest to the nucleic acid of a virus.Which is a characteristic of a virus?
A virus is composed of genetic material (DNA or RNA) within a protein coat.Which of the following is the monomeric unit of a viral capsid?
The monomeric unit of a viral capsid is a capsomere.Which of the following do viruses typically need to attack your systems?
Viruses need a host cell to infect and replicate.Which of the following is an acellular microbe lacking a nucleus?
A virus is an acellular microbe lacking a nucleus.Which of the following characteristics can be utilized to classify and categorize viruses?
Viruses can be classified by their genetic material (DNA or RNA), shape, and presence of an envelope.How does a virus differ from a bacterium? Select all that apply.
Viruses are acellular, require a host to replicate, and lack metabolism; bacteria are cellular and can reproduce independently.Which group of microorganisms is composed only of hereditary material wrapped in a protein covering?
Viruses are composed only of hereditary material (DNA or RNA) wrapped in a protein coat.What would a virally infected skin epithelial cell have on its cell surface?
A virally infected cell may display viral antigens on its surface.How is an enterotoxin different from an endotoxin?
Enterotoxins affect the intestines, while endotoxins are components of bacterial cell walls.Which of the following does not represent an event in bacteriophage multiplication?
Bacteriophage multiplication does not involve binary fission.Which of the following describes a viroid?
A viroid is a small, circular single-stranded RNA molecule that infects plants.Which of the following are possible strategies for treating viral infections?
Possible strategies include antiviral drugs and vaccines.Which type of capsids are composed of multiple protein types and nonsymmetrical shapes?
Complex capsids are composed of multiple protein types and have nonsymmetrical shapes.