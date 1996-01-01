Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is a true statement about prions? Prions are infectious agents made solely of misfolded proteins and can cause normal proteins to misfold, leading to disease.

Which of the following is a characteristic only found in some viruses? Some viruses possess a lipid envelope surrounding their protein coat.

Which of the following is a characteristic of a virus? Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites composed of either DNA or RNA within a protein coat.

What is the benefit for a bacteriophage to be a temperate (or lysogenic) virus? Temperate bacteriophages can integrate their genome into the host cell's DNA, allowing them to persist without immediately killing the host.

Most enveloped viruses are which of the following? Most enveloped viruses are animal viruses.

Which characteristic do viruses possess in common with living cells? Viruses contain genetic material (DNA or RNA), similar to living cells.