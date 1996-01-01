Skip to main content
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #1 Flashcards

  • Which of the following is a true statement about prions?
    Prions are infectious agents made solely of misfolded proteins and can cause normal proteins to misfold, leading to disease.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic only found in some viruses?
    Some viruses possess a lipid envelope surrounding their protein coat.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic of a virus?
    Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites composed of either DNA or RNA within a protein coat.
  • What is the benefit for a bacteriophage to be a temperate (or lysogenic) virus?
    Temperate bacteriophages can integrate their genome into the host cell's DNA, allowing them to persist without immediately killing the host.
  • Most enveloped viruses are which of the following?
    Most enveloped viruses are animal viruses.
  • Which characteristic do viruses possess in common with living cells?
    Viruses contain genetic material (DNA or RNA), similar to living cells.
  • Why are viruses often considered to be nonliving?
    Viruses are considered nonliving because they are not made of cells and cannot reproduce independently.
  • What are viruses called which are capable of converting their RNA genomes into DNA?
    Viruses capable of converting their RNA genomes into DNA are called retroviruses.
  • What do all viruses have in common?
    All viruses have genetic material (DNA or RNA) enclosed in a protein coat.
  • Which of the following is a common cause of viral gastroenteritis?
    Norovirus is a common cause of viral gastroenteritis.
  • Viruses are non-living. True or false?
    True. Viruses are considered non-living because they are not made of cells.
  • Why can't a virus reproduce on its own?
    A virus cannot reproduce on its own because it lacks cellular machinery and must use a host cell to replicate.
  • Which of the following best reflects why viruses must use living cells to reproduce?
    Viruses lack the cellular structures needed for replication and must hijack a host cell's machinery.
  • Why are viruses not considered to be living organisms?
    Viruses are not considered living because they are acellular and cannot carry out metabolism or reproduce independently.
  • Which of these can reproduce only when inside a host cell?
    Viruses can reproduce only when inside a host cell.
  • What is a basic characteristic of a virus?
    A basic characteristic of a virus is that it is an obligate intracellular parasite.
  • What is the difference between a virus and a worm?
    A virus is a biological acellular infectious agent, while a worm is a type of self-replicating computer malware.
  • How can you prevent viruses and malicious code?
    In biology, preventing viral infections involves hygiene, vaccination, and avoiding contact with infected individuals.
  • Which of these describes a difference between viruses and cells?
    Viruses are acellular and cannot carry out metabolism, while cells are living and metabolically active.
  • How are viruses different from eukaryotic cells?
    Viruses lack cellular structures and cannot reproduce or metabolize independently, unlike eukaryotic cells.
  • How does a virus differ from a bacterium?
    Viruses are acellular and require a host to replicate, while bacteria are cellular and can reproduce independently.
  • What is one major difference between viruses and bacteria?
    Viruses are not made of cells, while bacteria are cellular organisms.
  • What is the main difference between a worm and a virus?
    A virus is a biological infectious agent, while a worm refers to a type of computer malware.
  • From which phrase is the term 'prions' derived?
    The term 'prions' is derived from 'proteinaceous infectious agents.'
  • What is the source of a viral envelope?
    A viral envelope is typically derived from the host cell membrane.
  • Which is closest in physical proximity to the nucleic acid of a virus?
    The protein capsid is closest to the nucleic acid of a virus.
  • Which is a characteristic of a virus?
    A virus is composed of genetic material (DNA or RNA) within a protein coat.
  • Which of the following is the monomeric unit of a viral capsid?
    The monomeric unit of a viral capsid is a capsomere.
  • Which of the following do viruses typically need to attack your systems?
    Viruses need a host cell to infect and replicate.
  • Which of the following is an acellular microbe lacking a nucleus?
    A virus is an acellular microbe lacking a nucleus.
  • Which of the following characteristics can be utilized to classify and categorize viruses?
    Viruses can be classified by their genetic material (DNA or RNA), shape, and presence of an envelope.
  • How does a virus differ from a bacterium? Select all that apply.
    Viruses are acellular, require a host to replicate, and lack metabolism; bacteria are cellular and can reproduce independently.
  • Which group of microorganisms is composed only of hereditary material wrapped in a protein covering?
    Viruses are composed only of hereditary material (DNA or RNA) wrapped in a protein coat.
  • What would a virally infected skin epithelial cell have on its cell surface?
    A virally infected cell may display viral antigens on its surface.
  • How is an enterotoxin different from an endotoxin?
    Enterotoxins affect the intestines, while endotoxins are components of bacterial cell walls.
  • Which of the following does not represent an event in bacteriophage multiplication?
    Bacteriophage multiplication does not involve binary fission.
  • Which of the following describes a viroid?
    A viroid is a small, circular single-stranded RNA molecule that infects plants.
  • Which of the following are possible strategies for treating viral infections?
    Possible strategies include antiviral drugs and vaccines.
  • Which type of capsids are composed of multiple protein types and nonsymmetrical shapes?
    Complex capsids are composed of multiple protein types and have nonsymmetrical shapes.