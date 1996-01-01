Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following can be found in a bacteriophage? A bacteriophage contains genetic material and a protein capsid.

Which of the following samples most likely contains a double-stranded RNA virus? A sample with double-stranded RNA as its genetic material likely contains a double-stranded RNA virus.

Are viruses alive? No, viruses are not alive because they are not made of cells.

Which statement best describes how a virus replicates? A virus replicates by infecting a host cell and using the host's machinery to produce new viral particles.

What are the three main criteria used to classify viruses? Viruses are classified by their genetic material, shape, and presence or absence of an envelope.