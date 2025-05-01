Back
Cutibacterium acnes Gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium responsible for most cases, thriving on excess sebum in hair follicles. Sebaceous glands Skin structures producing sebum, whose increased activity during puberty promotes bacterial growth and follicle blockage. Sebum Oily substance secreted by skin glands, serving as a nutrient source for bacteria and contributing to pore blockage. Whitehead Closed comedone formed by clogged hair follicles, appearing light due to lack of air exposure. Blackhead Open comedone resulting from clogged follicles, darkened by oxidation rather than dirt. Comedone General term for clogged hair follicle, which may be open or closed, leading to visible skin lesions. Nodular cystic acne Severe form marked by deep, inflamed lesions with high risk of permanent scarring. Scar tissue Fibrous tissue replacing normal skin after deep inflammation, often resulting in lasting marks. Skin microbiome Community of microorganisms, including bacteria, normally residing on the skin and influencing health. Benzoyl peroxide Topical agent used to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation in mild to moderate cases. Salicylic acid Topical treatment that exfoliates skin, helping to unclog pores and manage mild symptoms. Tetracyclines Class of antibiotics prescribed for moderate to severe cases to reduce bacterial load and inflammation. Macrolides Antibiotic group used in treatment, especially when other agents are ineffective or contraindicated. Visual inspection Primary diagnostic method involving direct observation of skin lesions to assess severity. Hormonal changes Physiological shifts, especially during puberty, that increase sebum production and predispose to outbreaks.
Acne definitions
