Acne definitions

  • Cutibacterium acnes
    Gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium responsible for most cases, thriving on excess sebum in hair follicles.
  • Sebaceous glands
    Skin structures producing sebum, whose increased activity during puberty promotes bacterial growth and follicle blockage.
  • Sebum
    Oily substance secreted by skin glands, serving as a nutrient source for bacteria and contributing to pore blockage.
  • Whitehead
    Closed comedone formed by clogged hair follicles, appearing light due to lack of air exposure.
  • Blackhead
    Open comedone resulting from clogged follicles, darkened by oxidation rather than dirt.
  • Comedone
    General term for clogged hair follicle, which may be open or closed, leading to visible skin lesions.
  • Nodular cystic acne
    Severe form marked by deep, inflamed lesions with high risk of permanent scarring.
  • Scar tissue
    Fibrous tissue replacing normal skin after deep inflammation, often resulting in lasting marks.
  • Skin microbiome
    Community of microorganisms, including bacteria, normally residing on the skin and influencing health.
  • Benzoyl peroxide
    Topical agent used to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation in mild to moderate cases.
  • Salicylic acid
    Topical treatment that exfoliates skin, helping to unclog pores and manage mild symptoms.
  • Tetracyclines
    Class of antibiotics prescribed for moderate to severe cases to reduce bacterial load and inflammation.
  • Macrolides
    Antibiotic group used in treatment, especially when other agents are ineffective or contraindicated.
  • Visual inspection
    Primary diagnostic method involving direct observation of skin lesions to assess severity.
  • Hormonal changes
    Physiological shifts, especially during puberty, that increase sebum production and predispose to outbreaks.