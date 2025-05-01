Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cutibacterium acnes Gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium responsible for most cases, thriving on excess sebum in hair follicles.

Sebaceous glands Skin structures producing sebum, whose increased activity during puberty promotes bacterial growth and follicle blockage.

Sebum Oily substance secreted by skin glands, serving as a nutrient source for bacteria and contributing to pore blockage.

Whitehead Closed comedone formed by clogged hair follicles, appearing light due to lack of air exposure.

Blackhead Open comedone resulting from clogged follicles, darkened by oxidation rather than dirt.

Comedone General term for clogged hair follicle, which may be open or closed, leading to visible skin lesions.