Animal Virus A microscopic infectious agent that targets animal cells, initiating infection by binding to specific cell surface molecules. Attachment The initial phase where viral surface structures connect with host cell molecules, enabling subsequent entry. Host Cell A living cell that provides the necessary environment and machinery for viral replication after viral entry. Spike Protein A protruding viral structure responsible for recognizing and binding to specific molecules on the host cell surface. Receptor A specific molecule on the host cell membrane that interacts with viral surface structures, determining susceptibility to infection. Protein Interaction A molecular event where viral and cellular proteins specifically recognize and bind to each other, initiating infection. Non-enveloped Virus A viral particle lacking an outer lipid layer, with surface structures directly exposed on its protein coat. Enveloped Virus A viral particle surrounded by a lipid membrane, with surface structures embedded or protruding from this envelope. Lipid Envelope A fatty outer layer derived from host membranes, surrounding some viruses and housing surface structures. Protein Coat A protective shell composed of proteins that encases the viral genetic material and may display surface structures. Entry The process following initial binding, where the viral particle penetrates the host cell to begin infection. Surface Receptor A molecule exposed on the host cell exterior that serves as a docking site for viral attachment. Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacterial cells, using mechanisms similar to animal viruses for initial host recognition.
Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell definitions
