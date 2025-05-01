Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Animal Virus A microscopic infectious agent that targets animal cells, initiating infection by binding to specific cell surface molecules.

Attachment The initial phase where viral surface structures connect with host cell molecules, enabling subsequent entry.

Host Cell A living cell that provides the necessary environment and machinery for viral replication after viral entry.

Spike Protein A protruding viral structure responsible for recognizing and binding to specific molecules on the host cell surface.

Receptor A specific molecule on the host cell membrane that interacts with viral surface structures, determining susceptibility to infection.

Protein Interaction A molecular event where viral and cellular proteins specifically recognize and bind to each other, initiating infection.