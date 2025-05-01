Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capsid Protein shell surrounding the viral genome, assembled from structural proteins during synthesis in the host cell.

Viral Genome Genetic material of a virus, composed of DNA or RNA, determining replication and synthesis mechanisms.

Structural Proteins Proteins forming the physical components of a virus, such as the capsid and spike proteins, produced during infection.

Replication Enzymes Viral or host enzymes required to duplicate the viral genome within the host cell.

Messenger RNA Single-stranded RNA molecule serving as the template for viral protein synthesis by host ribosomes.

Transcription Process where DNA or RNA templates are used to generate messenger RNA for protein synthesis.