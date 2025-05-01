Back
Capsid Protein shell surrounding the viral genome, assembled from structural proteins during synthesis in the host cell. Viral Genome Genetic material of a virus, composed of DNA or RNA, determining replication and synthesis mechanisms. Structural Proteins Proteins forming the physical components of a virus, such as the capsid and spike proteins, produced during infection. Replication Enzymes Viral or host enzymes required to duplicate the viral genome within the host cell. Messenger RNA Single-stranded RNA molecule serving as the template for viral protein synthesis by host ribosomes. Transcription Process where DNA or RNA templates are used to generate messenger RNA for protein synthesis. Translation Cellular process where messenger RNA is decoded by ribosomes to assemble viral proteins. Double-Stranded DNA Viral genome type with two complementary DNA strands, following the central dogma for expression. Single-Stranded DNA Viral genome type with only one DNA strand, requiring conversion to double-stranded form before replication. Single-Stranded RNA Viral genome type with one RNA strand, which can be coding (plus) or template (minus) for protein synthesis. Double-Stranded RNA Viral genome type with two complementary RNA strands, unique to certain viruses, serving as a template for messenger RNA. Coding Strand Nucleic acid strand containing the sequence directly used to specify protein synthesis. Template Strand Nucleic acid strand complementary to the coding strand, used as a template for messenger RNA synthesis. Reverse Transcribing Virus Virus type capable of synthesizing DNA from an RNA template, involving reverse transcription. Host Ribosome Cellular machinery hijacked by viruses to translate messenger RNA into viral proteins.
Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication definitions
