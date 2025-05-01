Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Reverse Transcriptase An enzyme that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information.

Retrovirus A type of RNA virus with a plus single-stranded RNA genome and reverse transcriptase enzyme.

Plus ssRNA A single-stranded RNA genome with the same sense as messenger RNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis.

Minus ssDNA A single-stranded DNA molecule synthesized from an RNA template by reverse transcriptase.

dsDNA A double-stranded DNA molecule formed after complementary DNA synthesis from minus ssDNA.

Genome Integration The process where viral double-stranded DNA becomes part of the host cell's chromosome.