Skip to main content
Back

Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Reverse Transcriptase
    An enzyme that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information.
  • Retrovirus
    A type of RNA virus with a plus single-stranded RNA genome and reverse transcriptase enzyme.
  • Plus ssRNA
    A single-stranded RNA genome with the same sense as messenger RNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis.
  • Minus ssDNA
    A single-stranded DNA molecule synthesized from an RNA template by reverse transcriptase.
  • dsDNA
    A double-stranded DNA molecule formed after complementary DNA synthesis from minus ssDNA.
  • Genome Integration
    The process where viral double-stranded DNA becomes part of the host cell's chromosome.
  • Latency
    A dormant state where viral DNA remains in the host genome without producing new viruses.
  • RNA-dependent DNA Polymerase
    An enzyme that builds DNA using an RNA template, characteristic of reverse transcriptase.
  • Messenger RNA
    A type of RNA transcribed from DNA that directs the synthesis of viral proteins.
  • Protein Synthesis
    The cellular process where messenger RNA is translated to produce viral proteins.
  • Genome Replication
    The process of producing new copies of the viral genome for packaging into new virus particles.
  • Chromosome
    A structure within the host cell where viral DNA can integrate and persist.
  • Viral Proteins
    Molecules produced from viral messenger RNA that are essential for virus structure and function.