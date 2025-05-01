Back
Reverse Transcriptase An enzyme that synthesizes DNA from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information. Retrovirus A type of RNA virus with a plus single-stranded RNA genome and reverse transcriptase enzyme. Plus ssRNA A single-stranded RNA genome with the same sense as messenger RNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis. Minus ssDNA A single-stranded DNA molecule synthesized from an RNA template by reverse transcriptase. dsDNA A double-stranded DNA molecule formed after complementary DNA synthesis from minus ssDNA. Genome Integration The process where viral double-stranded DNA becomes part of the host cell's chromosome. Latency A dormant state where viral DNA remains in the host genome without producing new viruses. RNA-dependent DNA Polymerase An enzyme that builds DNA using an RNA template, characteristic of reverse transcriptase. Messenger RNA A type of RNA transcribed from DNA that directs the synthesis of viral proteins. Protein Synthesis The cellular process where messenger RNA is translated to produce viral proteins. Genome Replication The process of producing new copies of the viral genome for packaging into new virus particles. Chromosome A structure within the host cell where viral DNA can integrate and persist. Viral Proteins Molecules produced from viral messenger RNA that are essential for virus structure and function.
Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication definitions
