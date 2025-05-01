Back
Replicase An RNA-dependent RNA polymerase essential for synthesizing new RNA molecules from an RNA template in RNA viruses. Plus Single-Stranded RNA A viral genome identical to mRNA, allowing direct translation by host ribosomes to produce viral proteins. Minus Single-Stranded RNA A viral genome complementary to mRNA, requiring conversion to a plus strand before translation can occur. Double-Stranded RNA A viral genome containing both coding and non-coding strands, serving as a template for plus strand synthesis. RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from an RNA template, crucial for RNA virus genome replication. Messenger RNA A single-stranded RNA molecule that can be directly translated by host ribosomes to produce proteins. Viral Genome The complete RNA genetic material of a virus, serving as the blueprint for replication and protein synthesis. Translation The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template, producing viral components. Viral Proteins Molecules produced from viral mRNA that are necessary for virus structure, replication, and infection. Host Cell A living cell that provides the environment and machinery for viral replication and protein synthesis. Initial Viral Infection The entry phase when a virus introduces its genome and essential enzymes into a host cell. Viral Particle A complete virus structure, including genome and proteins, capable of infecting new host cells. Cytoplasm The cellular compartment where most RNA virus replication and protein synthesis occur. Template Strand An RNA sequence used by replicase to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule during replication. Assembly The process of combining viral genomes and proteins to form new infectious viral particles.
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication definitions
