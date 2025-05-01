Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Replicase An RNA-dependent RNA polymerase essential for synthesizing new RNA molecules from an RNA template in RNA viruses.

Plus Single-Stranded RNA A viral genome identical to mRNA, allowing direct translation by host ribosomes to produce viral proteins.

Minus Single-Stranded RNA A viral genome complementary to mRNA, requiring conversion to a plus strand before translation can occur.

Double-Stranded RNA A viral genome containing both coding and non-coding strands, serving as a template for plus strand synthesis.

RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from an RNA template, crucial for RNA virus genome replication.

Messenger RNA A single-stranded RNA molecule that can be directly translated by host ribosomes to produce proteins.