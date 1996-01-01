Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Where are phospholipids most likely found in a prokaryotic (bacterial) cell? Phospholipids are most likely found in the cell membrane of a prokaryotic (bacterial) cell, forming a phospholipid bilayer that serves as the main structural component of the membrane.

Label the following figure with the appropriate attributes for bacterial and archaeal membranes: Indicate the type of linkage (ester or ether) connecting the phospholipid head and tails, and note the presence or absence of cholesterol. Bacterial membranes have phospholipids with ester linkages and lack cholesterol. Archaeal membranes have phospholipids with ether linkages and also lack cholesterol.

What does it mean for a phospholipid to be amphipathic? An amphipathic molecule has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) regions; in phospholipids, the head is hydrophilic and the tails are hydrophobic.

What is the chemical structure of a phospholipid in bacterial and eukaryotic membranes? A phospholipid consists of a glycerophosphate head attached to two fatty acid tails via ester linkages.

How do lipid rafts move within animal cell membranes? Lipid rafts, which are dense regions of cholesterol, can move laterally together through the fluid membrane.

What role does cholesterol play in animal cell membranes? Cholesterol increases the rigidity of animal cell membranes and helps form lipid rafts important for bio-signaling.