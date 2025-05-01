Back
Filamentous Phage A long, fiber-shaped virus that infects bacteria, producing new viral particles without destroying the host cell. Productive Infection A process where new viral particles are continuously generated within a host cell, allowing ongoing virus release. Extrusion A mechanism by which new viral particles exit a host cell without causing cell lysis, enabling cell survival. Pilus A bacterial surface structure that serves as the specific attachment site for certain viruses during infection. Genome Entry The step where viral genetic material passes into a host cell, often through a specialized surface structure. Synthesis The stage in viral infection where both viral genetic material and proteins are produced inside the host cell. Capsid Protein A structural component that forms the protective outer shell of a virus, assembled during infection. Replication The process by which viral genetic material is duplicated within a host cell to produce new viral genomes. M13 Phage A well-studied example of a long, filamentous virus that infects bacteria without causing cell death. Host Bacterium A bacterial cell that provides the environment and resources necessary for viral infection and reproduction. Phage Protein A molecule produced during infection that contributes to the structure or function of new viral particles. Release The stage where newly formed viral particles exit the host cell, often occurring simultaneously with assembly. Lysis A process absent in filamentous phage infections, where a host cell is destroyed to release viral particles.
Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections definitions
