Filamentous Phage A long, fiber-shaped virus that infects bacteria, producing new viral particles without destroying the host cell.

Productive Infection A process where new viral particles are continuously generated within a host cell, allowing ongoing virus release.

Extrusion A mechanism by which new viral particles exit a host cell without causing cell lysis, enabling cell survival.

Pilus A bacterial surface structure that serves as the specific attachment site for certain viruses during infection.

Genome Entry The step where viral genetic material passes into a host cell, often through a specialized surface structure.

Synthesis The stage in viral infection where both viral genetic material and proteins are produced inside the host cell.