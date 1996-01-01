Binary Fission quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Which statement is true regarding binary fission? Binary fission is a method of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes where a single parental cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells.

How do prokaryotic cells reproduce? Prokaryotic cells reproduce by binary fission, a process in which one cell divides into two identical daughter cells.

By what process does a prokaryotic cell reproduce? A prokaryotic cell reproduces by binary fission.

What results when a single bacterium reproduces by binary fission? When a single bacterium reproduces by binary fission, it produces two genetically identical daughter cells.

Which series lists the correct order of steps of binary fission from first to last? 1) Cell elongation and DNA replication, 2) Movement of replicated DNA to opposite ends and septum formation, 3) Complete formation of the septum, 4) Full separation into two identical daughter cells.

Which of the following processes does not occur in dividing bacteria: mitosis, chromosome replication, septum formation, or cell elongation? Mitosis does not occur in dividing bacteria; they divide by binary fission.