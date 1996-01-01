Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The glycocalyx is located external to the plasma membrane. The glycocalyx is a layer found outside the plasma (cell) membrane, forming part of the cell envelope in some cells.

What are the two main components of the cell envelope in bacterial cells? The two main components are the cell membrane and the cell wall, which together form the cell envelope.

What does the term 'amphipathic' mean when describing phospholipids? Amphipathic means that phospholipids have both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) regions.

What is the primary structural feature of biological membranes? Biological membranes are primarily structured as phospholipid bilayers, consisting of two layers of phospholipids.

Which molecules, besides phospholipids, are commonly embedded in biological membranes? Proteins and cholesterol are commonly embedded within biological membranes alongside phospholipids.

What does the fluid mosaic model describe about biological membranes? The fluid mosaic model describes membranes as semi-fluid structures where molecules can move laterally, and the membrane is composed of many different types of molecules.