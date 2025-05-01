Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Calvin Cycle Second stage of photosynthesis in the stroma, using ATP and NADPH to build glucose from CO2.

Stroma Fluid-filled space inside the chloroplast where the Calvin Cycle takes place, distinct from thylakoids.

Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells housing both light reactions and the Calvin Cycle for photosynthesis.

ATP Energy-carrying molecule produced in light reactions, consumed during the Calvin Cycle to drive reactions.

NADPH Electron carrier generated in light reactions, providing reducing power for carbon fixation in the Calvin Cycle.

Carbon Fixation First phase where CO2 is attached to RuBP by rubisco, forming a stable 3-carbon compound.