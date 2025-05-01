Skip to main content
Back

Calvin Cycle definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Calvin Cycle
    Second stage of photosynthesis in the stroma, using ATP and NADPH to build glucose from CO2.
  • Stroma
    Fluid-filled space inside the chloroplast where the Calvin Cycle takes place, distinct from thylakoids.
  • Chloroplast
    Organelle in plant cells housing both light reactions and the Calvin Cycle for photosynthesis.
  • ATP
    Energy-carrying molecule produced in light reactions, consumed during the Calvin Cycle to drive reactions.
  • NADPH
    Electron carrier generated in light reactions, providing reducing power for carbon fixation in the Calvin Cycle.
  • Carbon Fixation
    First phase where CO2 is attached to RuBP by rubisco, forming a stable 3-carbon compound.
  • RuBisCO
    Enzyme catalyzing the attachment of atmospheric CO2 to RuBP, initiating the Calvin Cycle.
  • Ribulose Bisphosphate (RuBP)
    Five-carbon sugar acting as the CO2 acceptor in the Calvin Cycle, regenerated each cycle.
  • Phosphoglyceraldehyde (PGA)
    First stable 3-carbon molecule formed after CO2 fixation, precursor to G3P.
  • Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P)
    Three-carbon sugar produced from PGA, serving as a direct precursor for glucose synthesis.
  • Glucose
    Six-carbon sugar produced as the main output of the Calvin Cycle, storing chemical energy.
  • C3 Pathway
    Photosynthetic route where the first stable product is a 3-carbon molecule, typical of most plants.
  • RuBP Regeneration
    Final phase where leftover G3P is rearranged, using ATP, to reform the CO2 acceptor molecule.
  • Light Reactions
    Photosynthetic stage producing ATP and NADPH, which fuel the Calvin Cycle.
  • CO2
    Atmospheric gas serving as the carbon source for sugar synthesis in the Calvin Cycle.