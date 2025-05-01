Back
Calvin Cycle Second stage of photosynthesis in the stroma, using ATP and NADPH to build glucose from CO2. Stroma Fluid-filled space inside the chloroplast where the Calvin Cycle takes place, distinct from thylakoids. Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells housing both light reactions and the Calvin Cycle for photosynthesis. ATP Energy-carrying molecule produced in light reactions, consumed during the Calvin Cycle to drive reactions. NADPH Electron carrier generated in light reactions, providing reducing power for carbon fixation in the Calvin Cycle. Carbon Fixation First phase where CO2 is attached to RuBP by rubisco, forming a stable 3-carbon compound. RuBisCO Enzyme catalyzing the attachment of atmospheric CO2 to RuBP, initiating the Calvin Cycle. Ribulose Bisphosphate (RuBP) Five-carbon sugar acting as the CO2 acceptor in the Calvin Cycle, regenerated each cycle. Phosphoglyceraldehyde (PGA) First stable 3-carbon molecule formed after CO2 fixation, precursor to G3P. Glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P) Three-carbon sugar produced from PGA, serving as a direct precursor for glucose synthesis. Glucose Six-carbon sugar produced as the main output of the Calvin Cycle, storing chemical energy. C3 Pathway Photosynthetic route where the first stable product is a 3-carbon molecule, typical of most plants. RuBP Regeneration Final phase where leftover G3P is rearranged, using ATP, to reform the CO2 acceptor molecule. Light Reactions Photosynthetic stage producing ATP and NADPH, which fuel the Calvin Cycle. CO2 Atmospheric gas serving as the carbon source for sugar synthesis in the Calvin Cycle.
Calvin Cycle definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15