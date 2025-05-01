Skip to main content
Carbon definitions

  • Carbon
    Most abundant element in living systems (excluding water); forms the backbone of organic molecules due to its bonding versatility.
  • Organic Molecule
    Compound containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the basis of life's molecular diversity.
  • Hydrocarbon
    Subset of organic compounds made exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms, lacking other elements.
  • Covalent Bond
    Strong chemical connection where atoms share electron pairs, enabling stable molecular structures.
  • Carbohydrate
    Class of organic molecules built from carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen; serves as energy source and structural component.
  • Protein
    Organic macromolecule composed of amino acids; essential for structure, function, and regulation in living organisms.
  • Nucleic Acid
    Macromolecule storing and transmitting genetic information; includes DNA and RNA.
  • Lipid
    Diverse group of hydrophobic organic molecules, important for energy storage and membrane structure.
  • Carbon Backbone
    Linear, branched, or ring-shaped chain of carbon atoms forming the structural framework of organic molecules.
  • Double Bond
    Type of covalent linkage where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms, affecting molecule shape and reactivity.
  • Branch Point
    Location in a carbon chain where a side chain diverges from the main backbone, increasing molecular complexity.
  • Ring Structure
    Cyclic arrangement of carbon atoms in a molecule, contributing to chemical stability and diversity.
  • Methane
    Simplest hydrocarbon, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogens; foundational example in organic chemistry.
  • CHNOPS
    Acronym for the six most common elements in living organisms: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur.