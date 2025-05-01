Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Carbon Most abundant element in living systems (excluding water); forms the backbone of organic molecules due to its bonding versatility.

Organic Molecule Compound containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the basis of life's molecular diversity.

Hydrocarbon Subset of organic compounds made exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms, lacking other elements.

Covalent Bond Strong chemical connection where atoms share electron pairs, enabling stable molecular structures.

Carbohydrate Class of organic molecules built from carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen; serves as energy source and structural component.

Protein Organic macromolecule composed of amino acids; essential for structure, function, and regulation in living organisms.