Carbon Most abundant element in living systems (excluding water); forms the backbone of organic molecules due to its bonding versatility. Organic Molecule Compound containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the basis of life's molecular diversity. Hydrocarbon Subset of organic compounds made exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms, lacking other elements. Covalent Bond Strong chemical connection where atoms share electron pairs, enabling stable molecular structures. Carbohydrate Class of organic molecules built from carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen; serves as energy source and structural component. Protein Organic macromolecule composed of amino acids; essential for structure, function, and regulation in living organisms. Nucleic Acid Macromolecule storing and transmitting genetic information; includes DNA and RNA. Lipid Diverse group of hydrophobic organic molecules, important for energy storage and membrane structure. Carbon Backbone Linear, branched, or ring-shaped chain of carbon atoms forming the structural framework of organic molecules. Double Bond Type of covalent linkage where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms, affecting molecule shape and reactivity. Branch Point Location in a carbon chain where a side chain diverges from the main backbone, increasing molecular complexity. Ring Structure Cyclic arrangement of carbon atoms in a molecule, contributing to chemical stability and diversity. Methane Simplest hydrocarbon, consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogens; foundational example in organic chemistry. CHNOPS Acronym for the six most common elements in living organisms: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur.
Carbon definitions
