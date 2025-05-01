Back
Cell Surface Receptor Protein spanning the cell membrane, enabling detection and response to specific external signals via ligand binding. Adhesion Molecule Cell surface protein facilitating binding between immune and endothelial cells, crucial for immune cell migration. Ligand Specific molecule that binds to a receptor, initiating a cascade of internal cellular responses. Cytoplasmic Membrane Barrier separating the cell's interior from its environment, traversed by receptor proteins for signal detection. Endothelial Cell Cell type lining blood vessels, producing adhesion molecules to assist immune cell entry into tissues. Immune System Cell Cell involved in defending the body, utilizing surface receptors and adhesion molecules for infection response. Cell Communication Process where cells detect and respond to signals, coordinating actions during infection and immunity. Cellular Response Internal change triggered by ligand-receptor interaction, allowing adaptation to external signals. Migration Movement of immune cells from blood vessels into tissues, guided by adhesion molecule interactions. Signal External cue, often a molecule, that initiates cellular communication through receptor binding. Specificity Characteristic of receptors to bind only certain ligands, ensuring precise cellular responses. Cascade Series of intracellular events set off by receptor-ligand binding, leading to a final cellular outcome. Innate Immunity Immediate, non-specific defense system using surface receptors and adhesion molecules as detection tools. Microbial Infection Invasion of tissues by microbes, prompting immune cell migration and activation via cell communication. Blood Vessel Structure lined by endothelial cells, serving as a pathway for immune cell migration during infection.
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules definitions
