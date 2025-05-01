Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cell Surface Receptor Protein spanning the cell membrane, enabling detection and response to specific external signals via ligand binding.

Adhesion Molecule Cell surface protein facilitating binding between immune and endothelial cells, crucial for immune cell migration.

Ligand Specific molecule that binds to a receptor, initiating a cascade of internal cellular responses.

Cytoplasmic Membrane Barrier separating the cell's interior from its environment, traversed by receptor proteins for signal detection.

Endothelial Cell Cell type lining blood vessels, producing adhesion molecules to assist immune cell entry into tissues.

Immune System Cell Cell involved in defending the body, utilizing surface receptors and adhesion molecules for infection response.