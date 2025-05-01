Skip to main content
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules definitions

  • Cell Surface Receptor
    Protein spanning the cell membrane, enabling detection and response to specific external signals via ligand binding.
  • Adhesion Molecule
    Cell surface protein facilitating binding between immune and endothelial cells, crucial for immune cell migration.
  • Ligand
    Specific molecule that binds to a receptor, initiating a cascade of internal cellular responses.
  • Cytoplasmic Membrane
    Barrier separating the cell's interior from its environment, traversed by receptor proteins for signal detection.
  • Endothelial Cell
    Cell type lining blood vessels, producing adhesion molecules to assist immune cell entry into tissues.
  • Immune System Cell
    Cell involved in defending the body, utilizing surface receptors and adhesion molecules for infection response.
  • Cell Communication
    Process where cells detect and respond to signals, coordinating actions during infection and immunity.
  • Cellular Response
    Internal change triggered by ligand-receptor interaction, allowing adaptation to external signals.
  • Migration
    Movement of immune cells from blood vessels into tissues, guided by adhesion molecule interactions.
  • Signal
    External cue, often a molecule, that initiates cellular communication through receptor binding.
  • Specificity
    Characteristic of receptors to bind only certain ligands, ensuring precise cellular responses.
  • Cascade
    Series of intracellular events set off by receptor-ligand binding, leading to a final cellular outcome.
  • Innate Immunity
    Immediate, non-specific defense system using surface receptors and adhesion molecules as detection tools.
  • Microbial Infection
    Invasion of tissues by microbes, prompting immune cell migration and activation via cell communication.
  • Blood Vessel
    Structure lined by endothelial cells, serving as a pathway for immune cell migration during infection.