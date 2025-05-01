Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Cell Inclusions Cytoplasmic molecular aggregates with diverse structures and functions, often serving as storage or specialized compartments in prokaryotes.

Granules Small, often barely visible particles in the cytoplasm, commonly serving as storage sites for excess cellular materials.

Storage Granules Aggregates of large polymers stored in excess, acting as cellular reserves for energy or biosynthetic needs.

Carbon Granules Intracellular reserves of carbon, used as an energy source when external supplies are limited.

Polyphosphate Granules Insoluble cytoplasmic stores of inorganic phosphate, later used in biosynthetic processes like nucleotide synthesis.

Sulfur Granules Cytoplasmic inclusions containing sulfur, utilized by certain bacteria for energy generation.