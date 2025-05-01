Skip to main content
Cell Inclusions definitions

  • Cell Inclusions
    Cytoplasmic molecular aggregates with diverse structures and functions, often serving as storage or specialized compartments in prokaryotes.
  • Granules
    Small, often barely visible particles in the cytoplasm, commonly serving as storage sites for excess cellular materials.
  • Storage Granules
    Aggregates of large polymers stored in excess, acting as cellular reserves for energy or biosynthetic needs.
  • Carbon Granules
    Intracellular reserves of carbon, used as an energy source when external supplies are limited.
  • Polyphosphate Granules
    Insoluble cytoplasmic stores of inorganic phosphate, later used in biosynthetic processes like nucleotide synthesis.
  • Sulfur Granules
    Cytoplasmic inclusions containing sulfur, utilized by certain bacteria for energy generation.
  • Carboxosomes
    Protein-enclosed compartments housing CO2-fixing enzymes, crucial for carbon fixation in many bacteria.
  • Gas Vesicles
    Protein-shelled structures containing gas, enabling cells to regulate buoyancy in aquatic environments.
  • Gas Vacuoles
    Larger cellular structures formed by clusters of gas vesicles, enhancing buoyancy control in prokaryotes.
  • Magnetosomes
    Membrane-bound chains of iron-containing molecules, allowing cells to align with Earth's magnetic field for orientation.
  • Protein Shell
    Protective layer composed of proteins, enveloping certain cellular inclusions like carboxosomes and gas vesicles.
  • Lipid Membrane
    Thin, flexible barrier of lipids that can surround some inclusions, providing compartmentalization within the cell.
  • Cytoplasm
    Gel-like internal environment of the cell where inclusions and other organelles are suspended.
  • Buoyancy
    Ability of cells to float or adjust position in aquatic environments, often regulated by gas vesicles.