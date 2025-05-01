Back
Cell Inclusions Cytoplasmic molecular aggregates with diverse structures and functions, often serving as storage or specialized compartments in prokaryotes. Granules Small, often barely visible particles in the cytoplasm, commonly serving as storage sites for excess cellular materials. Storage Granules Aggregates of large polymers stored in excess, acting as cellular reserves for energy or biosynthetic needs. Carbon Granules Intracellular reserves of carbon, used as an energy source when external supplies are limited. Polyphosphate Granules Insoluble cytoplasmic stores of inorganic phosphate, later used in biosynthetic processes like nucleotide synthesis. Sulfur Granules Cytoplasmic inclusions containing sulfur, utilized by certain bacteria for energy generation. Carboxosomes Protein-enclosed compartments housing CO2-fixing enzymes, crucial for carbon fixation in many bacteria. Gas Vesicles Protein-shelled structures containing gas, enabling cells to regulate buoyancy in aquatic environments. Gas Vacuoles Larger cellular structures formed by clusters of gas vesicles, enhancing buoyancy control in prokaryotes. Magnetosomes Membrane-bound chains of iron-containing molecules, allowing cells to align with Earth's magnetic field for orientation. Protein Shell Protective layer composed of proteins, enveloping certain cellular inclusions like carboxosomes and gas vesicles. Lipid Membrane Thin, flexible barrier of lipids that can surround some inclusions, providing compartmentalization within the cell. Cytoplasm Gel-like internal environment of the cell where inclusions and other organelles are suspended. Buoyancy Ability of cells to float or adjust position in aquatic environments, often regulated by gas vesicles.
Cell Inclusions definitions
