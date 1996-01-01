Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

True or false: B cells are leukocytes of the innate immune system. False. B cells are lymphocytes that are part of the adaptive immune system, not the innate immune system.

Which leukocyte transforms into a macrophage when it moves from the blood into the tissues? Monocytes transform into macrophages when they move from the blood into the tissues.

What distinguishes agranulocytes from granulocytes under a light microscope? Agranulocytes lack visible cytoplasmic granules under a light microscope, while granulocytes have granules that are visible.

What are the two main types of agranulocytes discussed in the immune system? The two main types of agranulocytes are monocytes and lymphocytes.

What is the primary function of resident macrophages in tissues? Resident macrophages remain stationary in specific tissues and are ready to respond immediately to infection or tissue damage.

How do giant cells form and what is their significance? Giant cells form when macrophages fuse together, resulting in increased destructive abilities.