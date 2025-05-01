Back
Central Dogma Describes the one-way flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein, emphasizing the inability to reverse this flow from protein to DNA. Transcription The process where RNA is synthesized using DNA as a template, producing messenger RNA as the primary product. Translation The process where proteins are synthesized using the encoded messages carried by messenger RNA. Gene Expression The combined processes of transcription and translation, resulting in the production of a gene's final product, often a protein. DNA A nucleic acid serving as the primary template for storing and transmitting genetic information in cells. RNA A nucleic acid synthesized from DNA, acting as an intermediary in the flow of genetic information toward protein synthesis. Messenger RNA A specific type of RNA that carries genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis. Replication The process where DNA is duplicated, using an existing DNA strand as a template to produce identical DNA molecules. Reverse Transcription A process where DNA is synthesized from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information. Protein A macromolecule synthesized during translation, serving as the functional product of gene expression. Unidirectional Flow The concept that genetic information moves in one direction, from DNA to RNA to protein, without reversal from protein. Nucleic Acid A class of biomolecules, including DNA and RNA, responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information. Template A molecular strand used as a guide for synthesizing a complementary strand during processes like transcription or replication. Gene A segment of DNA containing the instructions necessary for producing a specific functional product, typically a protein.
Central Dogma definitions
