Central Dogma Describes the one-way flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein, emphasizing the inability to reverse this flow from protein to DNA.

Transcription The process where RNA is synthesized using DNA as a template, producing messenger RNA as the primary product.

Translation The process where proteins are synthesized using the encoded messages carried by messenger RNA.

Gene Expression The combined processes of transcription and translation, resulting in the production of a gene's final product, often a protein.

DNA A nucleic acid serving as the primary template for storing and transmitting genetic information in cells.

RNA A nucleic acid synthesized from DNA, acting as an intermediary in the flow of genetic information toward protein synthesis.