Back
Chargaff's Rules Set of observations stating that DNA base composition varies by species and that adenine equals thymine, while guanine equals cytosine. DNA Base Composition Proportion of each nitrogenous base present in the DNA of a species, which differs among organisms. Adenine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with thymine through complementary base pairing. Thymine A nitrogenous base in DNA that forms pairs with adenine on the opposite DNA strand. Guanine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine, maintaining equal proportions in double-stranded DNA. Cytosine A nitrogenous base in DNA that forms pairs with guanine, ensuring their percentages are roughly equal. Nitrogenous Base A molecular component of DNA, including adenine, thymine, guanine, and cytosine, responsible for genetic coding. Complementary Base Pairing The specific matching of adenine with thymine and guanine with cytosine on opposite DNA strands. Species Variation Differences in DNA base composition observed among different organisms. Homo sapiens A species whose DNA base composition was analyzed by Chargaff, showing unique percentages of each base. Escherichia coli A bacterial species used in Chargaff's studies, demonstrating distinct DNA base percentages compared to humans. Double-Stranded DNA The molecular structure where two DNA strands are held together by specific base pairing. Chargaff's Data Experimental results showing base percentages in various species, foundational for understanding DNA structure. Technique Limitation Experimental constraints that caused slight discrepancies in measured DNA base percentages.
Chargaff's Rules definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14