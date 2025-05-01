Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Chargaff's Rules Set of observations stating that DNA base composition varies by species and that adenine equals thymine, while guanine equals cytosine.

DNA Base Composition Proportion of each nitrogenous base present in the DNA of a species, which differs among organisms.

Adenine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with thymine through complementary base pairing.

Thymine A nitrogenous base in DNA that forms pairs with adenine on the opposite DNA strand.

Guanine A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine, maintaining equal proportions in double-stranded DNA.

Cytosine A nitrogenous base in DNA that forms pairs with guanine, ensuring their percentages are roughly equal.