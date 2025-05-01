Skip to main content
Chargaff's Rules definitions

  • Chargaff's Rules
    Set of observations stating that DNA base composition varies by species and that adenine equals thymine, while guanine equals cytosine.
  • DNA Base Composition
    Proportion of each nitrogenous base present in the DNA of a species, which differs among organisms.
  • Adenine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with thymine through complementary base pairing.
  • Thymine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that forms pairs with adenine on the opposite DNA strand.
  • Guanine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with cytosine, maintaining equal proportions in double-stranded DNA.
  • Cytosine
    A nitrogenous base in DNA that forms pairs with guanine, ensuring their percentages are roughly equal.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A molecular component of DNA, including adenine, thymine, guanine, and cytosine, responsible for genetic coding.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    The specific matching of adenine with thymine and guanine with cytosine on opposite DNA strands.
  • Species Variation
    Differences in DNA base composition observed among different organisms.
  • Homo sapiens
    A species whose DNA base composition was analyzed by Chargaff, showing unique percentages of each base.
  • Escherichia coli
    A bacterial species used in Chargaff's studies, demonstrating distinct DNA base percentages compared to humans.
  • Double-Stranded DNA
    The molecular structure where two DNA strands are held together by specific base pairing.
  • Chargaff's Data
    Experimental results showing base percentages in various species, foundational for understanding DNA structure.
  • Technique Limitation
    Experimental constraints that caused slight discrepancies in measured DNA base percentages.