Ethylene Oxide A highly penetrative, flammable, and carcinogenic gas sterilizer effective against all microbes, including endospores, requiring specialized chambers for safe use.

Sterilization A process that eliminates all forms of microbial life, including endospores, often achieved using chemical gases in controlled environments.

Endospore A highly resistant microbial structure that survives extreme conditions and is targeted by potent sterilizing agents like ethylene oxide.

Carcinogen A substance capable of contributing to cancer development, necessitating careful handling and removal after sterilization procedures.

Formaldehyde A colorless, strong-smelling aldehyde used as a gas or in solution to control microbes by causing protein-DNA cross-linking.

Formalin A 37% aqueous solution of formaldehyde, used for microbial control by damaging DNA and denaturing proteins.