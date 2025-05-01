Back
Ethylene Oxide A highly penetrative, flammable, and carcinogenic gas sterilizer effective against all microbes, including endospores, requiring specialized chambers for safe use. Sterilization A process that eliminates all forms of microbial life, including endospores, often achieved using chemical gases in controlled environments. Endospore A highly resistant microbial structure that survives extreme conditions and is targeted by potent sterilizing agents like ethylene oxide. Carcinogen A substance capable of contributing to cancer development, necessitating careful handling and removal after sterilization procedures. Formaldehyde A colorless, strong-smelling aldehyde used as a gas or in solution to control microbes by causing protein-DNA cross-linking. Formalin A 37% aqueous solution of formaldehyde, used for microbial control by damaging DNA and denaturing proteins. Protein-DNA Cross-Linking A chemical process where proteins are covalently bonded to DNA, disrupting cellular function and leading to microbe destruction. Denaturation A structural alteration of proteins, often caused by chemicals like formaldehyde, resulting in loss of biological activity. Ozone An unstable, highly reactive O3 molecule acting as a strong oxidizing agent, used for disinfection and cell lysis. Oxidizing Agent A chemical that induces oxidation in other molecules, often leading to microbial cell damage or death. Free Radical A highly reactive molecule formed during ozone exposure, capable of causing cell lysis by damaging cellular components. Cell Lysis The rupture and destruction of a cell, often resulting from exposure to reactive chemicals like ozone. Ozone Generator A device that produces ozone on-site due to its rapid decomposition, enabling immediate use for microbial control. Atmospheric Protection A role played by ozone in shielding living organisms from harmful ultraviolet light from the sun. Disinfection A process that reduces or eliminates pathogenic microbes, often using chemical agents like ozone or formaldehyde.
Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde definitions
