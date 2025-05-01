Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Preservation Application of non-toxic substances to delay spoilage and extend shelf life of items prone to rapid decay.

Perishable Products Items such as fruits, vegetables, and meats that are likely to spoil quickly without intervention.

Organic Acids Weak compounds with acidic properties, often added to foods to inhibit microbial growth by acidifying the environment.

Benzoic Acid A weak antimicrobial compound with a carboxylic acid group, commonly used to preserve bread and juices.

Sorbic Acid A weak organic compound added to foods to prevent growth of bacteria and molds by creating an acidic environment.

Propionic Acid A preservative organic acid used in foods like bread to inhibit microbial and mold growth.