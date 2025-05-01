Back
Chemical Preservation Application of non-toxic substances to delay spoilage and extend shelf life of items prone to rapid decay. Perishable Products Items such as fruits, vegetables, and meats that are likely to spoil quickly without intervention. Organic Acids Weak compounds with acidic properties, often added to foods to inhibit microbial growth by acidifying the environment. Benzoic Acid A weak antimicrobial compound with a carboxylic acid group, commonly used to preserve bread and juices. Sorbic Acid A weak organic compound added to foods to prevent growth of bacteria and molds by creating an acidic environment. Propionic Acid A preservative organic acid used in foods like bread to inhibit microbial and mold growth. Carboxylic Acid Group A functional group in organic molecules responsible for acidic properties and antimicrobial activity. Nitrate A compound used in processed meats to inhibit bacterial endospore germination and maintain pink coloration. Nitrite A reduced form of nitrate, crucial for preventing Clostridium botulinum growth and preserving meat color. Clostridium botulinum A bacterium whose endospores can cause foodborne illness if not inhibited by certain preservatives. Endospore A dormant, resistant structure formed by bacteria, capable of surviving harsh conditions and causing spoilage. Nitrosamines Potentially carcinogenic compounds formed from nitrates or nitrites during improper cooking or by gut bacteria. Carcinogen A substance capable of causing cancer, sometimes produced during food preservation by chemical conversion. Antimicrobial Agent A substance that inhibits or kills microorganisms, used to prevent spoilage in perishable foods.
