Skip to main content
Back

Chemical Preservation of Perishable Products definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Chemical Preservation
    Application of non-toxic substances to delay spoilage and extend shelf life of items prone to rapid decay.
  • Perishable Products
    Items such as fruits, vegetables, and meats that are likely to spoil quickly without intervention.
  • Organic Acids
    Weak compounds with acidic properties, often added to foods to inhibit microbial growth by acidifying the environment.
  • Benzoic Acid
    A weak antimicrobial compound with a carboxylic acid group, commonly used to preserve bread and juices.
  • Sorbic Acid
    A weak organic compound added to foods to prevent growth of bacteria and molds by creating an acidic environment.
  • Propionic Acid
    A preservative organic acid used in foods like bread to inhibit microbial and mold growth.
  • Carboxylic Acid Group
    A functional group in organic molecules responsible for acidic properties and antimicrobial activity.
  • Nitrate
    A compound used in processed meats to inhibit bacterial endospore germination and maintain pink coloration.
  • Nitrite
    A reduced form of nitrate, crucial for preventing Clostridium botulinum growth and preserving meat color.
  • Clostridium botulinum
    A bacterium whose endospores can cause foodborne illness if not inhibited by certain preservatives.
  • Endospore
    A dormant, resistant structure formed by bacteria, capable of surviving harsh conditions and causing spoilage.
  • Nitrosamines
    Potentially carcinogenic compounds formed from nitrates or nitrites during improper cooking or by gut bacteria.
  • Carcinogen
    A substance capable of causing cancer, sometimes produced during food preservation by chemical conversion.
  • Antimicrobial Agent
    A substance that inhibits or kills microorganisms, used to prevent spoilage in perishable foods.