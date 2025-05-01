Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Chemically Defined Media A growth medium with a precisely known composition, allowing exact control over nutrient types and concentrations for microbial experiments.

Nutrient Composition The specific arrangement and quantity of nutrients present in a medium, crucial for controlling microbial growth conditions.

Pure Chemicals Individually identified substances used to formulate media, ensuring no unknown components affect experimental outcomes.

Concentration The measured amount of a substance within a solution, critical for maintaining consistency in experimental media.

Microbial Growth Media A prepared substance that supplies nutrients necessary for the cultivation and study of microorganisms in laboratory settings.

Experimental Conditions Controlled laboratory settings where variables such as nutrient types and amounts are precisely regulated for research.