Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth definitions

  • Alcohols
    Liquid agents that disrupt proteins and membranes, often used for disinfection due to their rapid action and effectiveness when diluted.
  • Aldehydes
    Liquid chemicals that inactivate proteins and DNA, providing high-level disinfection and sterilization, especially for sensitive equipment.
  • Biguanides
    Liquid agents effective against a broad range of microbes, commonly used in antiseptics for skin and mucous membranes.
  • Halogens
    Elements like chlorine and iodine used as disinfectants, acting by oxidizing cellular components and disrupting microbial function.
  • Surfactants
    Compounds such as soaps and detergents that lower surface tension, aiding in the removal of microbes from surfaces.
  • Heavy Metals
    Ions like silver and mercury that bind to proteins, causing inactivation and microbial death at low concentrations.
  • Phenolics
    Aromatic compounds that disrupt cell membranes and denature proteins, providing persistent antimicrobial activity.
  • Peroxygens
    Strong oxidizing agents, such as hydrogen peroxide, that damage cellular components and are effective for sterilization.
  • Ethylene Oxide
    A gaseous sterilant that penetrates materials and inactivates proteins and DNA, suitable for heat-sensitive items.
  • Formaldehyde
    A gaseous or liquid agent that crosslinks proteins and nucleic acids, ensuring broad-spectrum microbial control.
  • Ozone
    A reactive gas used as a disinfectant, oxidizing cellular components and effective in water and air treatment.
  • Concentration
    The amount of chemical agent present, influencing effectiveness and toxicity; dilution can enhance safety and efficacy.
  • Exposure Time
    The duration microbes are in contact with a chemical agent, directly impacting the agent's effectiveness.
  • Temperature
    A factor that can enhance or reduce chemical agent efficacy, with many agents having optimal working ranges.
  • Interfering Chemicals
    Substances that react with chemical agents, potentially inactivating them and reducing their antimicrobial effectiveness.