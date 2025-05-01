Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alcohols Liquid agents that disrupt proteins and membranes, often used for disinfection due to their rapid action and effectiveness when diluted.

Aldehydes Liquid chemicals that inactivate proteins and DNA, providing high-level disinfection and sterilization, especially for sensitive equipment.

Biguanides Liquid agents effective against a broad range of microbes, commonly used in antiseptics for skin and mucous membranes.

Halogens Elements like chlorine and iodine used as disinfectants, acting by oxidizing cellular components and disrupting microbial function.

Surfactants Compounds such as soaps and detergents that lower surface tension, aiding in the removal of microbes from surfaces.

Heavy Metals Ions like silver and mercury that bind to proteins, causing inactivation and microbial death at low concentrations.