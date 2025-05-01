Back
Alcohols Liquid agents that disrupt proteins and membranes, often used for disinfection due to their rapid action and effectiveness when diluted. Aldehydes Liquid chemicals that inactivate proteins and DNA, providing high-level disinfection and sterilization, especially for sensitive equipment. Biguanides Liquid agents effective against a broad range of microbes, commonly used in antiseptics for skin and mucous membranes. Halogens Elements like chlorine and iodine used as disinfectants, acting by oxidizing cellular components and disrupting microbial function. Surfactants Compounds such as soaps and detergents that lower surface tension, aiding in the removal of microbes from surfaces. Heavy Metals Ions like silver and mercury that bind to proteins, causing inactivation and microbial death at low concentrations. Phenolics Aromatic compounds that disrupt cell membranes and denature proteins, providing persistent antimicrobial activity. Peroxygens Strong oxidizing agents, such as hydrogen peroxide, that damage cellular components and are effective for sterilization. Ethylene Oxide A gaseous sterilant that penetrates materials and inactivates proteins and DNA, suitable for heat-sensitive items. Formaldehyde A gaseous or liquid agent that crosslinks proteins and nucleic acids, ensuring broad-spectrum microbial control. Ozone A reactive gas used as a disinfectant, oxidizing cellular components and effective in water and air treatment. Concentration The amount of chemical agent present, influencing effectiveness and toxicity; dilution can enhance safety and efficacy. Exposure Time The duration microbes are in contact with a chemical agent, directly impacting the agent's effectiveness. Temperature A factor that can enhance or reduce chemical agent efficacy, with many agents having optimal working ranges. Interfering Chemicals Substances that react with chemical agents, potentially inactivating them and reducing their antimicrobial effectiveness.
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15