Concentration Gradients and Diffusion definitions

  • Concentration Gradient
    A difference in the amount of a substance between two regions, creating a directional drive for molecular movement.
  • High Concentration
    A region where a substance's molecules are densely packed compared to another area.
  • Low Concentration
    A region where a substance's molecules are sparsely distributed compared to another area.
  • Molecule
    A small particle that can move between regions of different concentrations, driving diffusion.
  • Diffusion
    The net movement of particles from areas of abundance to areas of scarcity, following a natural tendency.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where a substance is evenly distributed, resulting in no net movement between regions.
  • Energy Requirement
    The necessity for input to move particles from areas of scarcity to abundance, opposing natural flow.
  • Passive Transport
    A process where substances move across regions without the need for cellular energy.
  • Active Transport
    A process requiring energy to move substances from areas of low to high concentration.
  • Net Movement
    The overall directional flow of particles, considering all individual movements.
  • Distribution
    The spatial arrangement of molecules within a given area, influencing concentration gradients.
  • Substance
    Any material whose particles can undergo movement between regions of different concentrations.
  • Area
    A defined region used to compare concentrations of a substance for gradient analysis.
  • Natural Tendency
    The inherent drive of particles to move from crowded to less crowded regions without energy input.
  • Beaker
    A laboratory container used to visually demonstrate the movement and mixing of substances.