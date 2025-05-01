Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Concentration Gradient A difference in the amount of a substance between two regions, creating a directional drive for molecular movement.

High Concentration A region where a substance's molecules are densely packed compared to another area.

Low Concentration A region where a substance's molecules are sparsely distributed compared to another area.

Molecule A small particle that can move between regions of different concentrations, driving diffusion.

Diffusion The net movement of particles from areas of abundance to areas of scarcity, following a natural tendency.

Equilibrium A state where a substance is evenly distributed, resulting in no net movement between regions.