Back
Concentration Gradient A difference in the amount of a substance between two regions, creating a directional drive for molecular movement. High Concentration A region where a substance's molecules are densely packed compared to another area. Low Concentration A region where a substance's molecules are sparsely distributed compared to another area. Molecule A small particle that can move between regions of different concentrations, driving diffusion. Diffusion The net movement of particles from areas of abundance to areas of scarcity, following a natural tendency. Equilibrium A state where a substance is evenly distributed, resulting in no net movement between regions. Energy Requirement The necessity for input to move particles from areas of scarcity to abundance, opposing natural flow. Passive Transport A process where substances move across regions without the need for cellular energy. Active Transport A process requiring energy to move substances from areas of low to high concentration. Net Movement The overall directional flow of particles, considering all individual movements. Distribution The spatial arrangement of molecules within a given area, influencing concentration gradients. Substance Any material whose particles can undergo movement between regions of different concentrations. Area A defined region used to compare concentrations of a substance for gradient analysis. Natural Tendency The inherent drive of particles to move from crowded to less crowded regions without energy input. Beaker A laboratory container used to visually demonstrate the movement and mixing of substances.
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15