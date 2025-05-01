Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

HFR Cell A bacterial cell with an F plasmid integrated into its chromosome, enabling high-frequency chromosomal gene transfer during conjugation.

F Plasmid A circular DNA molecule in bacteria that can integrate into or excise from the host chromosome, mediating conjugation.

F+ Cell A bacterial cell containing a complete, non-integrated F plasmid, capable of forming a pilus for DNA transfer.

F' Cell A bacterial cell with an F plasmid that has excised from the chromosome, carrying a fragment of chromosomal DNA.

F- Cell A bacterial cell lacking the F plasmid, serving as the recipient during conjugation with donor cells.

Conjugation A process where genetic material is transferred from a donor to a recipient cell via direct contact, often using a pilus.