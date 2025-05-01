Skip to main content
  • HFR Cell
    A bacterial cell with an F plasmid integrated into its chromosome, enabling high-frequency chromosomal gene transfer during conjugation.
  • F Plasmid
    A circular DNA molecule in bacteria that can integrate into or excise from the host chromosome, mediating conjugation.
  • F+ Cell
    A bacterial cell containing a complete, non-integrated F plasmid, capable of forming a pilus for DNA transfer.
  • F' Cell
    A bacterial cell with an F plasmid that has excised from the chromosome, carrying a fragment of chromosomal DNA.
  • F- Cell
    A bacterial cell lacking the F plasmid, serving as the recipient during conjugation with donor cells.
  • Conjugation
    A process where genetic material is transferred from a donor to a recipient cell via direct contact, often using a pilus.
  • F Pilus
    A surface structure produced by donor cells, facilitating attachment and DNA transfer to recipient cells during conjugation.
  • Homologous Recombination
    A mechanism allowing incoming DNA to integrate into the recipient's chromosome by aligning with similar sequences.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    The movement of genetic material between organisms, not by inheritance, but through processes like conjugation.
  • Excision
    The process where an integrated F plasmid is removed from the host chromosome, which can be precise or error-prone.
  • Integration
    The insertion of the F plasmid into the host chromosome, converting an F+ cell into an HFR cell.
  • Donor Cell
    A bacterial cell that provides genetic material during conjugation, often containing an F plasmid or its derivatives.
  • Recipient Cell
    A bacterial cell that receives genetic material during conjugation, typically lacking the F plasmid.
  • Chromosomal DNA
    The main genetic material of a bacterial cell, portions of which can be transferred during HFR or F' conjugation.
  • Error-Prone Excision
    A faulty removal of the F plasmid from the chromosome, resulting in the plasmid carrying extra chromosomal genes.