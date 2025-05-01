Back
HFR Cell A bacterial cell with an F plasmid integrated into its chromosome, enabling high-frequency chromosomal gene transfer during conjugation. F Plasmid A circular DNA molecule in bacteria that can integrate into or excise from the host chromosome, mediating conjugation. F+ Cell A bacterial cell containing a complete, non-integrated F plasmid, capable of forming a pilus for DNA transfer. F' Cell A bacterial cell with an F plasmid that has excised from the chromosome, carrying a fragment of chromosomal DNA. F- Cell A bacterial cell lacking the F plasmid, serving as the recipient during conjugation with donor cells. Conjugation A process where genetic material is transferred from a donor to a recipient cell via direct contact, often using a pilus. F Pilus A surface structure produced by donor cells, facilitating attachment and DNA transfer to recipient cells during conjugation. Homologous Recombination A mechanism allowing incoming DNA to integrate into the recipient's chromosome by aligning with similar sequences. Horizontal Gene Transfer The movement of genetic material between organisms, not by inheritance, but through processes like conjugation. Excision The process where an integrated F plasmid is removed from the host chromosome, which can be precise or error-prone. Integration The insertion of the F plasmid into the host chromosome, converting an F+ cell into an HFR cell. Donor Cell A bacterial cell that provides genetic material during conjugation, often containing an F plasmid or its derivatives. Recipient Cell A bacterial cell that receives genetic material during conjugation, typically lacking the F plasmid. Chromosomal DNA The main genetic material of a bacterial cell, portions of which can be transferred during HFR or F' conjugation. Error-Prone Excision A faulty removal of the F plasmid from the chromosome, resulting in the plasmid carrying extra chromosomal genes.
