SARS-CoV-2 A novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, genetically similar to the 2003 SARS virus.

COVID-19 A respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, leading to a global pandemic starting in 2019.

Pandemic A worldwide outbreak of an infectious disease affecting large populations across multiple countries.

Enveloped Virus A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane, which aids in entry into host cells and evasion of immune responses.

Plus ssRNA A single-stranded RNA genome with the same orientation as mRNA, allowing direct translation by host cells.

Spike Protein A surface structure on coronaviruses that enables attachment and entry into host cells, giving a crown-like appearance.