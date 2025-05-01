Skip to main content
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) definitions

  • SARS-CoV-2
    A novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, genetically similar to the 2003 SARS virus.
  • COVID-19
    A respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, leading to a global pandemic starting in 2019.
  • Pandemic
    A worldwide outbreak of an infectious disease affecting large populations across multiple countries.
  • Enveloped Virus
    A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane, which aids in entry into host cells and evasion of immune responses.
  • Plus ssRNA
    A single-stranded RNA genome with the same orientation as mRNA, allowing direct translation by host cells.
  • Spike Protein
    A surface structure on coronaviruses that enables attachment and entry into host cells, giving a crown-like appearance.
  • Crown Appearance
    A visual feature of coronaviruses due to surface projections, inspiring the name 'corona.'
  • Lung Tissue
    The primary site of infection and damage during COVID-19, leading to respiratory symptoms.
  • Transmission
    The spread of a pathogen through actions like coughing, talking, or poor hygiene.
  • Acute Infection
    A rapid-onset illness with symptoms lasting a short duration, typically days to two weeks.
  • Immune System
    The body's defense network that can eliminate SARS-CoV-2 within about 14 days in many cases.
  • Quarantine
    A public health measure requiring individuals to stay at home to prevent disease spread.
  • Protective Gear
    Specialized clothing and equipment used by healthcare workers to reduce exposure to infectious agents.