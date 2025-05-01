Back
SARS-CoV-2 A novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, genetically similar to the 2003 SARS virus. COVID-19 A respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, leading to a global pandemic starting in 2019. Pandemic A worldwide outbreak of an infectious disease affecting large populations across multiple countries. Enveloped Virus A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane, which aids in entry into host cells and evasion of immune responses. Plus ssRNA A single-stranded RNA genome with the same orientation as mRNA, allowing direct translation by host cells. Spike Protein A surface structure on coronaviruses that enables attachment and entry into host cells, giving a crown-like appearance. Crown Appearance A visual feature of coronaviruses due to surface projections, inspiring the name 'corona.' Lung Tissue The primary site of infection and damage during COVID-19, leading to respiratory symptoms. Transmission The spread of a pathogen through actions like coughing, talking, or poor hygiene. Acute Infection A rapid-onset illness with symptoms lasting a short duration, typically days to two weeks. Immune System The body's defense network that can eliminate SARS-CoV-2 within about 14 days in many cases. Quarantine A public health measure requiring individuals to stay at home to prevent disease spread. Protective Gear Specialized clothing and equipment used by healthcare workers to reduce exposure to infectious agents.
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13