CRISPR A chromosomal region in bacteria containing repeated DNA sequences interspaced with unique fragments from past phage infections. Cas An enzyme that forms a complex with RNA to recognize and cleave foreign phage DNA, providing bacterial immunity. Spacer A DNA fragment derived from phages, stored in the bacterial chromosome as a genetic record of previous infections. Phage A virus that infects bacterial cells by injecting its genetic material, often targeted by bacterial defense systems. Chromosome A bacterial genetic structure where CRISPR regions and spacers are integrated, enabling inherited immunity. Protein Complex A group of proteins that degrades invading phage DNA into fragments for incorporation as spacers. RNA A molecule transcribed from spacer DNA, guiding the Cas enzyme to complementary phage DNA sequences. Cas-RNA Complex A molecular assembly that uses RNA guidance to locate and cleave matching phage DNA during infection. Inherited Immunity A protective trait passed to bacterial progeny, allowing recognition and defense against previously encountered phages. Bacterial Defense Mechanism A system enabling bacteria to recognize, target, and inactivate invading phage DNA using stored genetic records. Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from spacer DNA, producing guide molecules for the Cas enzyme. Cleavage The cutting of phage DNA by the Cas-RNA complex, leading to inactivation of the invading virus. Cas Genes Genetic sequences encoding enzymes essential for the recognition and destruction of foreign DNA in bacteria. Genetic Material DNA introduced by phages into bacteria, which can be targeted and degraded by the CRISPR Cas system. Palindromic Repeats Short, regularly spaced DNA sequences in CRISPR regions, flanking unique spacers from phage DNA.
CRISPR CAS definitions
