CRISPR A chromosomal region in bacteria containing repeated DNA sequences interspaced with unique fragments from past phage infections.

Cas An enzyme that forms a complex with RNA to recognize and cleave foreign phage DNA, providing bacterial immunity.

Spacer A DNA fragment derived from phages, stored in the bacterial chromosome as a genetic record of previous infections.

Phage A virus that infects bacterial cells by injecting its genetic material, often targeted by bacterial defense systems.

Chromosome A bacterial genetic structure where CRISPR regions and spacers are integrated, enabling inherited immunity.

Protein Complex A group of proteins that degrades invading phage DNA into fragments for incorporation as spacers.