CRISPR CAS definitions

  • CRISPR
    A chromosomal region in bacteria containing repeated DNA sequences interspaced with unique fragments from past phage infections.
  • Cas
    An enzyme that forms a complex with RNA to recognize and cleave foreign phage DNA, providing bacterial immunity.
  • Spacer
    A DNA fragment derived from phages, stored in the bacterial chromosome as a genetic record of previous infections.
  • Phage
    A virus that infects bacterial cells by injecting its genetic material, often targeted by bacterial defense systems.
  • Chromosome
    A bacterial genetic structure where CRISPR regions and spacers are integrated, enabling inherited immunity.
  • Protein Complex
    A group of proteins that degrades invading phage DNA into fragments for incorporation as spacers.
  • RNA
    A molecule transcribed from spacer DNA, guiding the Cas enzyme to complementary phage DNA sequences.
  • Cas-RNA Complex
    A molecular assembly that uses RNA guidance to locate and cleave matching phage DNA during infection.
  • Inherited Immunity
    A protective trait passed to bacterial progeny, allowing recognition and defense against previously encountered phages.
  • Bacterial Defense Mechanism
    A system enabling bacteria to recognize, target, and inactivate invading phage DNA using stored genetic records.
  • Transcription
    The process of synthesizing RNA from spacer DNA, producing guide molecules for the Cas enzyme.
  • Cleavage
    The cutting of phage DNA by the Cas-RNA complex, leading to inactivation of the invading virus.
  • Cas Genes
    Genetic sequences encoding enzymes essential for the recognition and destruction of foreign DNA in bacteria.
  • Genetic Material
    DNA introduced by phages into bacteria, which can be targeted and degraded by the CRISPR Cas system.
  • Palindromic Repeats
    Short, regularly spaced DNA sequences in CRISPR regions, flanking unique spacers from phage DNA.