Photophosphorylation Phosphorylation of ADP to ATP using solar energy during the light reactions, providing energy for cellular processes. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation Linear electron flow through photosystems II and I, producing both ATP and NADPH for the Calvin cycle. Cyclic Photophosphorylation Cyclic electron flow through photosystem I, generating only ATP without producing NADPH. Photosystem II Protein complex initiating electron flow by extracting electrons from water, starting the linear pathway. Photosystem I Protein complex accepting electrons from the electron transport chain, crucial in both cyclic and non-cyclic pathways. Electron Transport Chain Series of proteins transferring electrons, building a hydrogen ion gradient to drive ATP synthesis. ATP Energy-carrying molecule produced during light reactions, essential for powering the Calvin cycle. NADPH Reducing power molecule generated in non-cyclic photophosphorylation, used in carbon fixation. Calvin Cycle Metabolic pathway utilizing ATP and NADPH from light reactions to fix carbon into organic molecules. Hydrogen Ion Gradient Difference in proton concentration across the thylakoid membrane, driving ATP synthesis. Proton Motive Force Potential energy from the hydrogen ion gradient, used to power ATP production. Reducing Power Capacity to donate electrons, mainly provided by NADPH for biosynthetic reactions. Light Reactions Stage of photosynthesis where solar energy is converted into chemical energy as ATP and NADPH.
Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation definitions
