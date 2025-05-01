Skip to main content
Back

Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Photophosphorylation
    Phosphorylation of ADP to ATP using solar energy during the light reactions, providing energy for cellular processes.
  • Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation
    Linear electron flow through photosystems II and I, producing both ATP and NADPH for the Calvin cycle.
  • Cyclic Photophosphorylation
    Cyclic electron flow through photosystem I, generating only ATP without producing NADPH.
  • Photosystem II
    Protein complex initiating electron flow by extracting electrons from water, starting the linear pathway.
  • Photosystem I
    Protein complex accepting electrons from the electron transport chain, crucial in both cyclic and non-cyclic pathways.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    Series of proteins transferring electrons, building a hydrogen ion gradient to drive ATP synthesis.
  • ATP
    Energy-carrying molecule produced during light reactions, essential for powering the Calvin cycle.
  • NADPH
    Reducing power molecule generated in non-cyclic photophosphorylation, used in carbon fixation.
  • Calvin Cycle
    Metabolic pathway utilizing ATP and NADPH from light reactions to fix carbon into organic molecules.
  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient
    Difference in proton concentration across the thylakoid membrane, driving ATP synthesis.
  • Proton Motive Force
    Potential energy from the hydrogen ion gradient, used to power ATP production.
  • Reducing Power
    Capacity to donate electrons, mainly provided by NADPH for biosynthetic reactions.
  • Light Reactions
    Stage of photosynthesis where solar energy is converted into chemical energy as ATP and NADPH.