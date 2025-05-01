Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Photophosphorylation Phosphorylation of ADP to ATP using solar energy during the light reactions, providing energy for cellular processes.

Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation Linear electron flow through photosystems II and I, producing both ATP and NADPH for the Calvin cycle.

Cyclic Photophosphorylation Cyclic electron flow through photosystem I, generating only ATP without producing NADPH.

Photosystem II Protein complex initiating electron flow by extracting electrons from water, starting the linear pathway.

Photosystem I Protein complex accepting electrons from the electron transport chain, crucial in both cyclic and non-cyclic pathways.

Electron Transport Chain Series of proteins transferring electrons, building a hydrogen ion gradient to drive ATP synthesis.