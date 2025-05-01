Back
DNA Fingerprinting A technique using unique genetic markers in a genome to distinguish one individual from another. Genetic Marker A DNA sequence with a known location, easily identified and variable among individuals. Polymorphism A difference in DNA sequence among individuals, making each genome unique. Single Nucleotide Polymorphism A genetic variation where a single nucleotide differs between individuals at a specific position. SNP A one-base difference in DNA sequence between individuals, serving as a unique identifier. Short Tandem Repeat A short DNA sequence, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, repeated in a row and varying in number among individuals. STR A repeated DNA segment, unique in count at specific genome regions, used for individual identification. Genome The complete set of DNA, including all genetic information, present in an organism. Allele A variant form of a gene or DNA sequence found at a specific location in the genome. Nucleotide A building block of DNA, consisting of a base, sugar, and phosphate group. Base Pair Two nucleotides on opposite DNA strands that form hydrogen bonds, stabilizing the DNA structure. Crime Scene Analysis The application of DNA markers to match biological evidence with potential suspects. Identification The process of distinguishing individuals using unique genetic marker patterns.
