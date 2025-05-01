Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

DNA Fingerprinting A technique using unique genetic markers in a genome to distinguish one individual from another.

Genetic Marker A DNA sequence with a known location, easily identified and variable among individuals.

Polymorphism A difference in DNA sequence among individuals, making each genome unique.

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism A genetic variation where a single nucleotide differs between individuals at a specific position.

SNP A one-base difference in DNA sequence between individuals, serving as a unique identifier.

Short Tandem Repeat A short DNA sequence, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, repeated in a row and varying in number among individuals.