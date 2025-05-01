Skip to main content
DNA Fingerprinting definitions

  • DNA Fingerprinting
    A technique using unique genetic markers in a genome to distinguish one individual from another.
  • Genetic Marker
    A DNA sequence with a known location, easily identified and variable among individuals.
  • Polymorphism
    A difference in DNA sequence among individuals, making each genome unique.
  • Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
    A genetic variation where a single nucleotide differs between individuals at a specific position.
  • SNP
    A one-base difference in DNA sequence between individuals, serving as a unique identifier.
  • Short Tandem Repeat
    A short DNA sequence, 2 to 5 nucleotides long, repeated in a row and varying in number among individuals.
  • STR
    A repeated DNA segment, unique in count at specific genome regions, used for individual identification.
  • Genome
    The complete set of DNA, including all genetic information, present in an organism.
  • Allele
    A variant form of a gene or DNA sequence found at a specific location in the genome.
  • Nucleotide
    A building block of DNA, consisting of a base, sugar, and phosphate group.
  • Base Pair
    Two nucleotides on opposite DNA strands that form hydrogen bonds, stabilizing the DNA structure.
  • Crime Scene Analysis
    The application of DNA markers to match biological evidence with potential suspects.
  • Identification
    The process of distinguishing individuals using unique genetic marker patterns.