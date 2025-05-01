Skip to main content
DNA Polymerases definitions

  • DNA Polymerase
    Primary enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands, always synthesizing in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • Enzyme
    Biological catalyst, often ending in 'ase', that speeds up chemical reactions such as DNA synthesis.
  • Replication
    Process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, ensuring genetic information is passed to new cells.
  • Template Strand
    Existing DNA sequence that guides the addition of complementary nucleotides during synthesis.
  • Primer
    Short RNA segment providing a free 3' hydroxyl group, allowing DNA polymerase to begin elongation.
  • Primase
    Enzyme that synthesizes the RNA primer required for DNA polymerase to initiate DNA strand synthesis.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Functional group (-OH) at the 3' end of a DNA strand, essential for chain elongation by DNA polymerase.
  • DNA Polymerase III
    Main prokaryotic enzyme responsible for elongating new DNA strands during replication.
  • DNA Polymerase I
    Enzyme that replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides on the newly synthesized strand.
  • Methylation
    Addition of a methyl group (CH3) to DNA bases, marking old strands and aiding strand discrimination.
  • Nucleotide
    Basic building block of DNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base.
  • Antiparallel Strands
    Orientation of DNA strands running in opposite 5' to 3' directions, enabling proper base pairing.
  • Base Pairing
    Specific hydrogen bonding between complementary DNA bases, ensuring accurate DNA synthesis.
  • Phosphate Group
    Chemical group attached to the 5' end of DNA, contributing to the backbone structure.
  • RNA Primer
    Short RNA sequence synthesized by primase, providing the initial 3' end for DNA polymerase activity.