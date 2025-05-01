Back
DNA Polymerase Primary enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands, always synthesizing in the 5' to 3' direction. Enzyme Biological catalyst, often ending in 'ase', that speeds up chemical reactions such as DNA synthesis. Replication Process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, ensuring genetic information is passed to new cells. Template Strand Existing DNA sequence that guides the addition of complementary nucleotides during synthesis. Primer Short RNA segment providing a free 3' hydroxyl group, allowing DNA polymerase to begin elongation. Primase Enzyme that synthesizes the RNA primer required for DNA polymerase to initiate DNA strand synthesis. Hydroxyl Group Functional group (-OH) at the 3' end of a DNA strand, essential for chain elongation by DNA polymerase. DNA Polymerase III Main prokaryotic enzyme responsible for elongating new DNA strands during replication. DNA Polymerase I Enzyme that replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides on the newly synthesized strand. Methylation Addition of a methyl group (CH3) to DNA bases, marking old strands and aiding strand discrimination. Nucleotide Basic building block of DNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base. Antiparallel Strands Orientation of DNA strands running in opposite 5' to 3' directions, enabling proper base pairing. Base Pairing Specific hydrogen bonding between complementary DNA bases, ensuring accurate DNA synthesis. Phosphate Group Chemical group attached to the 5' end of DNA, contributing to the backbone structure. RNA Primer Short RNA sequence synthesized by primase, providing the initial 3' end for DNA polymerase activity.
DNA Polymerases definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15