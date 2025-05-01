Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

DNA Polymerase Primary enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands, always synthesizing in the 5' to 3' direction.

Enzyme Biological catalyst, often ending in 'ase', that speeds up chemical reactions such as DNA synthesis.

Replication Process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, ensuring genetic information is passed to new cells.

Template Strand Existing DNA sequence that guides the addition of complementary nucleotides during synthesis.

Primer Short RNA segment providing a free 3' hydroxyl group, allowing DNA polymerase to begin elongation.

Primase Enzyme that synthesizes the RNA primer required for DNA polymerase to initiate DNA strand synthesis.