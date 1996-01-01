Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

A white blood cell engulfing a bacterial cell is an example of which process? This is an example of phagocytosis, a type of endocytosis where a cell engulfs large solid materials such as bacteria.

What type of molecules are typically transported by endocytosis and exocytosis? Large biomolecules such as proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids are transported by endocytosis and exocytosis because they are too big to diffuse through membranes or protein channels.

What is the main difference between phagocytosis and pinocytosis? Phagocytosis involves the uptake of large solid materials, while pinocytosis involves the uptake of small liquid materials.

How does receptor-mediated endocytosis differ from regular pinocytosis? Receptor-mediated endocytosis uses specific receptor proteins to selectively bring certain molecules into the cell, making it a specialized form of pinocytosis.

What is the role of lipid vesicles in endocytosis? Lipid vesicles form around the engulfed material, allowing it to be transported into the cell during endocytosis.

Which process allows molecules to exit the cell into the extracellular space? Exocytosis allows molecules to exit the cell by vesicle fusion with the cell membrane, releasing contents outside.