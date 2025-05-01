Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Endospore A dormant, highly resistant bacterial cell form that enables survival in extreme heat, chemicals, or nutrient depletion.

Sporulation A process triggered by unfavorable conditions where a vegetative cell transforms into a dormant, resistant structure.

Vegetative Cell A metabolically active, replicating bacterial cell that can form a dormant structure when nutrients are scarce.

Germination A process where a dormant, resistant cell returns to an active, replicating state when conditions improve.

Core The innermost region of a dormant bacterial structure, housing chromosomal DNA and essential cellular components.

Inner Membrane A protective layer surrounding the core, contributing to the resilience of the dormant bacterial form.