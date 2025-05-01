Back
Endospore A dormant, highly resistant bacterial cell form that enables survival in extreme heat, chemicals, or nutrient depletion. Sporulation A process triggered by unfavorable conditions where a vegetative cell transforms into a dormant, resistant structure. Vegetative Cell A metabolically active, replicating bacterial cell that can form a dormant structure when nutrients are scarce. Germination A process where a dormant, resistant cell returns to an active, replicating state when conditions improve. Core The innermost region of a dormant bacterial structure, housing chromosomal DNA and essential cellular components. Inner Membrane A protective layer surrounding the core, contributing to the resilience of the dormant bacterial form. Germ Cell Wall A structural layer encasing the core, playing a role in the reactivation of the dormant bacterial form. Cortex A thick protective layer that helps maintain dormancy and resistance to environmental stresses. Outer Membrane A barrier layer outside the cortex, enhancing protection against harmful environmental factors. Coat A robust protein-rich layer providing significant resistance to chemicals and physical damage. Exosporium An optional outermost layer found in some dormant bacterial forms, offering additional environmental protection. Gram-Positive Bacteria A group of bacteria, including Bacillus and Clostridium, known for producing highly resistant dormant forms. John Tyndall A scientist recognized for discovering heat-resistant bacterial forms, leading to the understanding of dormancy. Chromosomal DNA Genetic material stored within the core, preserved during dormancy for future cellular activity. Nutrient Depletion A condition that triggers the transformation of an active bacterial cell into a dormant, resistant state.
Endospores definitions
