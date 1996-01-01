Endosymbiotic Theory quiz #1 Flashcards
Endosymbiotic Theory quiz #1
Which cellular structure is formed when a primitive cell engulfs an aerobic bacterium, according to the endosymbiotic theory?
The mitochondrion is formed when a primitive cell engulfs an aerobic bacterium, as described by the endosymbiotic theory.What type of bacterium was engulfed to eventually become the chloroplast according to the endosymbiotic theory?
A photosynthetic cyanobacterium was engulfed and evolved into the chloroplast.What kind of host cell initially engulfed the aerobic bacterium in the endosymbiotic theory?
An anaerobic host cell, which does not use oxygen in its metabolism, engulfed the aerobic bacterium.What is one piece of evidence supporting the endosymbiotic theory based on the DNA of mitochondria and chloroplasts?
Both mitochondria and chloroplasts contain small circular DNA, similar to prokaryotes.How do mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate, providing evidence for the endosymbiotic theory?
They replicate via binary fission, a process also used by prokaryotes.What type of ribosomes are found in mitochondria and chloroplasts, supporting their prokaryotic origin?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts have small 70S ribosomes, like prokaryotes.Why do mitochondria and chloroplasts have two membranes according to the endosymbiotic theory?
They have two membranes because they were engulfed by a host cell, acquiring an extra membrane in the process.Which organelles in plant cells are believed to have originated from engulfed bacteria?
Both mitochondria and chloroplasts in plant cells are believed to have originated from engulfed bacteria.What evolutionary advantage did the symbiotic relationship between the host cell and engulfed bacterium provide?
The symbiotic relationship allowed each organism to benefit from abilities the other lacked, leading to more complex life forms.Approximately how many years ago did the events described by the endosymbiotic theory occur?
The events occurred about 1.5 billion years ago.