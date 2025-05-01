Back
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway Alternative glycolytic route in some bacteria, investing less ATP and generating NADPH, unlike the typical glycolysis used by eukaryotes. Glycolysis Metabolic process converting glucose to pyruvate, involving energy investment and harvest phases, common in many organisms. Energy Investment Phase Initial stage of glucose breakdown where ATP is consumed to prepare intermediates for further energy extraction. Energy Harvest Phase Stage following energy investment, where ATP and NADH are produced from glycolytic intermediates. NADPH Electron carrier produced in certain bacterial pathways, essential for biosynthetic reactions and not generated in standard glycolysis. NADH Electron carrier generated during glycolysis, crucial for cellular respiration and energy production. ATP Primary energy currency of the cell, produced and consumed during metabolic pathways like glycolysis and the Entner-Doudoroff pathway. G3P Three-carbon intermediate formed during glycolysis and the Entner-Doudoroff pathway, feeding into energy-harvesting reactions. Pyruvate End product of glycolytic pathways, serving as a key metabolic intermediate for further energy extraction. Biosynthetic Reactions Cellular processes that build complex molecules, often requiring reducing power from carriers like NADPH. Electron Carrier Molecule that temporarily holds and transfers electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating energy conversion. Alternative Pathway Metabolic route differing from the main process, allowing flexibility in energy extraction and biosynthesis. Bacteria Microorganisms capable of utilizing unique metabolic pathways, such as the Entner-Doudoroff pathway, not found in eukaryotes.
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway definitions
