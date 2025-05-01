Skip to main content
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway definitions

  • Entner-Doudoroff Pathway
    Alternative glycolytic route in some bacteria, investing less ATP and generating NADPH, unlike the typical glycolysis used by eukaryotes.
  • Glycolysis
    Metabolic process converting glucose to pyruvate, involving energy investment and harvest phases, common in many organisms.
  • Energy Investment Phase
    Initial stage of glucose breakdown where ATP is consumed to prepare intermediates for further energy extraction.
  • Energy Harvest Phase
    Stage following energy investment, where ATP and NADH are produced from glycolytic intermediates.
  • NADPH
    Electron carrier produced in certain bacterial pathways, essential for biosynthetic reactions and not generated in standard glycolysis.
  • NADH
    Electron carrier generated during glycolysis, crucial for cellular respiration and energy production.
  • ATP
    Primary energy currency of the cell, produced and consumed during metabolic pathways like glycolysis and the Entner-Doudoroff pathway.
  • G3P
    Three-carbon intermediate formed during glycolysis and the Entner-Doudoroff pathway, feeding into energy-harvesting reactions.
  • Pyruvate
    End product of glycolytic pathways, serving as a key metabolic intermediate for further energy extraction.
  • Biosynthetic Reactions
    Cellular processes that build complex molecules, often requiring reducing power from carriers like NADPH.
  • Electron Carrier
    Molecule that temporarily holds and transfers electrons during metabolic reactions, facilitating energy conversion.
  • Alternative Pathway
    Metabolic route differing from the main process, allowing flexibility in energy extraction and biosynthesis.
  • Bacteria
    Microorganisms capable of utilizing unique metabolic pathways, such as the Entner-Doudoroff pathway, not found in eukaryotes.