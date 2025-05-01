Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Entner-Doudoroff Pathway Alternative glycolytic route in some bacteria, investing less ATP and generating NADPH, unlike the typical glycolysis used by eukaryotes.

Glycolysis Metabolic process converting glucose to pyruvate, involving energy investment and harvest phases, common in many organisms.

Energy Investment Phase Initial stage of glucose breakdown where ATP is consumed to prepare intermediates for further energy extraction.

Energy Harvest Phase Stage following energy investment, where ATP and NADH are produced from glycolytic intermediates.

NADPH Electron carrier produced in certain bacterial pathways, essential for biosynthetic reactions and not generated in standard glycolysis.

NADH Electron carrier generated during glycolysis, crucial for cellular respiration and energy production.