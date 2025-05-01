Back
Activation Energy Minimum energy difference between reactants and the transition state, dictating how quickly a reaction begins. Transition State Temporary, high-energy condition at the peak of a reaction's energy curve, separating reactants from products. Reactants Substances with higher initial energy that undergo transformation during a chemical reaction. Products Substances with lower energy formed after a chemical reaction is complete. Exergonic Reaction Process where reactants possess more energy than products, releasing energy as the reaction proceeds. Endergonic Reaction Process requiring energy input, where products have higher energy than reactants. Enzyme Biological catalyst that accelerates reactions by reducing the activation energy barrier. Catalysis Acceleration of a chemical reaction rate due to the presence of a catalyst, often an enzyme. Energy Curve Graphical representation showing energy changes of reactants, transition state, and products during a reaction. Reaction Rate Speed at which reactants are converted to products, influenced by the activation energy. Free Energy Energy available to do work in a system, plotted on the y-axis of reaction progress graphs. Reaction Progress Sequence or timeline of changes from reactants to products, often shown on the x-axis of energy graphs. Energy Barrier Obstacle that must be overcome for reactants to reach the transition state and proceed to products.
Enzyme Activation Energy definitions
