Activation Energy Minimum energy difference between reactants and the transition state, dictating how quickly a reaction begins.

Transition State Temporary, high-energy condition at the peak of a reaction's energy curve, separating reactants from products.

Reactants Substances with higher initial energy that undergo transformation during a chemical reaction.

Products Substances with lower energy formed after a chemical reaction is complete.

Exergonic Reaction Process where reactants possess more energy than products, releasing energy as the reaction proceeds.

Endergonic Reaction Process requiring energy input, where products have higher energy than reactants.