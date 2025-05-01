Back
Active Site A highly specific region on an enzyme where substrates bind, enabling the chemical reaction to occur efficiently. Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary molecular structure formed when a substrate fits into an enzyme's active site, allowing catalysis. Substrate A reactant molecule that interacts with an enzyme's active site to be converted into a product. Product A molecule released from the enzyme's active site after the substrate has been transformed during catalysis. Cofactor A non-protein helper, such as a metal ion or organic molecule, required by some enzymes for catalytic activity. Coenzyme An organic molecule, often vitamin-derived, that serves as a specific type of cofactor assisting enzyme function. Metal Ion An inorganic cofactor, not made of amino acids, that can be essential for certain enzymes to catalyze reactions. Catalysis The acceleration of a chemical reaction by an enzyme, which remains unchanged after the process. Enzyme A biological catalyst, typically a protein, that speeds up reactions without being consumed or altered. Reactant A starting molecule in a chemical reaction, such as a substrate, that undergoes transformation. Vitamin An organic compound often serving as a precursor for coenzymes, enabling enzyme activity. Amino Acid A building block of proteins, not present in metal ion cofactors, but fundamental to enzyme structure.
Enzyme Binding Factors definitions
