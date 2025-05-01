Skip to main content
Enzyme Binding Factors definitions

  • Active Site
    A highly specific region on an enzyme where substrates bind, enabling the chemical reaction to occur efficiently.
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex
    A temporary molecular structure formed when a substrate fits into an enzyme's active site, allowing catalysis.
  • Substrate
    A reactant molecule that interacts with an enzyme's active site to be converted into a product.
  • Product
    A molecule released from the enzyme's active site after the substrate has been transformed during catalysis.
  • Cofactor
    A non-protein helper, such as a metal ion or organic molecule, required by some enzymes for catalytic activity.
  • Coenzyme
    An organic molecule, often vitamin-derived, that serves as a specific type of cofactor assisting enzyme function.
  • Metal Ion
    An inorganic cofactor, not made of amino acids, that can be essential for certain enzymes to catalyze reactions.
  • Catalysis
    The acceleration of a chemical reaction by an enzyme, which remains unchanged after the process.
  • Enzyme
    A biological catalyst, typically a protein, that speeds up reactions without being consumed or altered.
  • Reactant
    A starting molecule in a chemical reaction, such as a substrate, that undergoes transformation.
  • Vitamin
    An organic compound often serving as a precursor for coenzymes, enabling enzyme activity.
  • Amino Acid
    A building block of proteins, not present in metal ion cofactors, but fundamental to enzyme structure.