Active Site A highly specific region on an enzyme where substrates bind, enabling the chemical reaction to occur efficiently.

Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary molecular structure formed when a substrate fits into an enzyme's active site, allowing catalysis.

Substrate A reactant molecule that interacts with an enzyme's active site to be converted into a product.

Product A molecule released from the enzyme's active site after the substrate has been transformed during catalysis.

Cofactor A non-protein helper, such as a metal ion or organic molecule, required by some enzymes for catalytic activity.

Coenzyme An organic molecule, often vitamin-derived, that serves as a specific type of cofactor assisting enzyme function.