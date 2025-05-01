Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Descriptive Epidemiology Study design focused on identifying patterns of disease by examining who, where, and when cases occur, generating hypotheses about possible risk or protective factors.

Analytical Epidemiology Study design that tests hypotheses by comparing exposed and unexposed groups to find statistical associations, without manipulating study subjects.

Experimental Epidemiology Study design involving assignment of interventions to groups to evaluate their effectiveness in preventing or controlling disease.

Risk Factor Characteristic or exposure that increases the likelihood of developing a disease within a population.

Protective Factor Characteristic or exposure that decreases the likelihood of developing a disease within a population.

Statistical Association Relationship identified between a factor and disease occurrence, suggesting a possible link but not necessarily causation.