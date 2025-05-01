Skip to main content
Epidemiological Studies definitions

  • Descriptive Epidemiology
    Study design focused on identifying patterns of disease by examining who, where, and when cases occur, generating hypotheses about possible risk or protective factors.
  • Analytical Epidemiology
    Study design that tests hypotheses by comparing exposed and unexposed groups to find statistical associations, without manipulating study subjects.
  • Experimental Epidemiology
    Study design involving assignment of interventions to groups to evaluate their effectiveness in preventing or controlling disease.
  • Risk Factor
    Characteristic or exposure that increases the likelihood of developing a disease within a population.
  • Protective Factor
    Characteristic or exposure that decreases the likelihood of developing a disease within a population.
  • Statistical Association
    Relationship identified between a factor and disease occurrence, suggesting a possible link but not necessarily causation.
  • Control Group
    Group in a study that does not receive the intervention, serving as a baseline for comparison with the experimental group.
  • Intervention
    Action or treatment assigned to a group in a study to evaluate its effect on disease prevention or control.
  • Emerging Disease
    Newly identified or increasing infectious condition that poses a potential threat to public health.
  • Hypothesis
    Proposed explanation generated from observed patterns, to be tested in further studies for validity.
  • Exposure
    Contact or interaction with a potential risk or protective factor under investigation in a study.
  • Case
    Individual identified as having the disease or condition being studied.
  • Population
    Group of individuals being studied to assess disease patterns, risk factors, or intervention outcomes.
  • Outcome
    Result measured in a study, such as disease occurrence, following exposure or intervention.
  • Disease Occurrence
    Frequency or pattern of new cases of a disease within a specified population and timeframe.