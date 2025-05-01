Back
Cilia Short, hair-like projections covering the cell surface, moving objects or the cell itself with oar-like strokes. Flagella Long, tail-like extensions that propel cells through their environment using whip-like movements. Microtubules Cylindrical protein structures forming the internal scaffold of cilia and flagella, arranged in a specific pattern. Cytoskeleton Cellular framework providing structure and support, with microtubules as a key component in movement organelles. Basal Body Anchoring structure at the cell surface from which cilia and flagella extend outward. 9+2 Arrangement Pattern of nine microtubule pairs surrounding two central microtubules, characteristic of eukaryotic cilia and flagella. Motility Capacity for movement, especially as seen in cilia and flagella enabling cells to move or shift materials. ATP Hydrolysis Energy-releasing process that powers the movement of eukaryotic flagella and cilia. Oar-like Motion Movement pattern of cilia, resembling the back-and-forth action of boat oars. Whip-like Motion Movement pattern of flagella, generating propulsion through rapid, undulating waves. Proton Motive Force Energy source for prokaryotic flagella, distinct from the ATP-driven movement in eukaryotes. Cell Surface Outer boundary of the cell from which cilia and flagella project. Central Microtubules Pair of microtubules located at the core of the 9+2 arrangement in cilia and flagella. Peripheral Microtubule Pairs Nine pairs of microtubules forming the outer ring in the 9+2 arrangement.
Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella definitions
