Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Cilia Short, hair-like projections covering the cell surface, moving objects or the cell itself with oar-like strokes.

Flagella Long, tail-like extensions that propel cells through their environment using whip-like movements.

Microtubules Cylindrical protein structures forming the internal scaffold of cilia and flagella, arranged in a specific pattern.

Cytoskeleton Cellular framework providing structure and support, with microtubules as a key component in movement organelles.

Basal Body Anchoring structure at the cell surface from which cilia and flagella extend outward.

9+2 Arrangement Pattern of nine microtubule pairs surrounding two central microtubules, characteristic of eukaryotic cilia and flagella.