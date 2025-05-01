Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Pre-mRNA An unmodified RNA transcript in eukaryotes containing both introns and exons, not yet ready for translation.

Mature mRNA A fully processed RNA molecule with introns removed, exons joined, and both a 5' cap and poly-A tail, ready for translation.

5' Cap A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of pre-mRNA, crucial for stability, export, and ribosome attachment.

Poly-A Tail A stretch of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of pre-mRNA, enhancing stability, export, and translation efficiency.

RNA Processing A set of eukaryotic modifications to pre-mRNA, including capping and tailing, that prepare RNA for splicing and translation.

RNA Splicing A eukaryotic process removing introns and joining exons in pre-mRNA, producing a transcript suitable for protein synthesis.