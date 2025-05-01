Back
Pre-mRNA An unmodified RNA transcript in eukaryotes containing both introns and exons, not yet ready for translation. Mature mRNA A fully processed RNA molecule with introns removed, exons joined, and both a 5' cap and poly-A tail, ready for translation. 5' Cap A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of pre-mRNA, crucial for stability, export, and ribosome attachment. Poly-A Tail A stretch of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of pre-mRNA, enhancing stability, export, and translation efficiency. RNA Processing A set of eukaryotic modifications to pre-mRNA, including capping and tailing, that prepare RNA for splicing and translation. RNA Splicing A eukaryotic process removing introns and joining exons in pre-mRNA, producing a transcript suitable for protein synthesis. Spliceosome A large RNA-protein complex responsible for excising introns and ligating exons during RNA splicing. Intron A non-coding sequence within a gene or pre-mRNA that interrupts coding regions and is removed during splicing. Exon A coding sequence in DNA or RNA that remains after splicing and is ultimately expressed as part of a protein. Alternative Splicing A mechanism allowing a single gene to generate multiple mRNA and protein variants by varying exon inclusion. Translation The cellular process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mature mRNA as a template. Ribosome A cellular structure that binds mature mRNA and facilitates the assembly of amino acids into proteins. Nucleus The eukaryotic organelle where transcription and initial RNA processing occur before mRNA export to the cytoplasm. Degradation The enzymatic breakdown of RNA molecules, prevented in mature mRNA by protective modifications like the 5' cap and poly-A tail.
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14