Exotoxin Protein-based molecule from bacteria, highly toxic, heat-sensitive, and can affect various tissues even at low concentrations. Endotoxin Lipopolysaccharide component of gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, mainly toxic when entering the bloodstream. Gram-positive bacteria Microorganisms with thick peptidoglycan cell walls, capable of producing protein-based toxins. Gram-negative bacteria Microorganisms with an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides, exclusive source of endotoxins. Cytoplasm Intracellular region where protein-based toxins are synthesized and stored before release. Outer membrane Structural layer in gram-negative bacteria housing lipopolysaccharides, including the toxic lipid A region. Lipopolysaccharide Molecule in gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, with a lipid A region responsible for toxic effects. Lipid A Toxic portion of the lipopolysaccharide molecule, triggering immune responses and septic shock. Toxoid Inactivated toxin derived from exotoxins, used in vaccines to elicit protective immunity. Heat sensitivity Characteristic of protein-based toxins, allowing inactivation by high temperatures or autoclaving. Heat resistance Property of lipopolysaccharide-based toxins, making them difficult to inactivate with standard heat methods. Toxicity Degree of harmfulness; high for protein-based toxins at low doses, low for lipopolysaccharide toxins unless in bloodstream. Septic shock Severe, potentially fatal condition caused by endotoxin entry into the bloodstream, leading to systemic inflammation. Lethal dose Smallest quantity of a toxin required to cause harmful effects; lower for protein-based toxins than for lipopolysaccharide toxins.
Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin
