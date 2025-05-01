Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Exotoxin Protein-based molecule from bacteria, highly toxic, heat-sensitive, and can affect various tissues even at low concentrations.

Endotoxin Lipopolysaccharide component of gram-negative bacteria's outer membrane, mainly toxic when entering the bloodstream.

Gram-positive bacteria Microorganisms with thick peptidoglycan cell walls, capable of producing protein-based toxins.

Gram-negative bacteria Microorganisms with an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides, exclusive source of endotoxins.

Cytoplasm Intracellular region where protein-based toxins are synthesized and stored before release.

Outer membrane Structural layer in gram-negative bacteria housing lipopolysaccharides, including the toxic lipid A region.