  • Experiment
    A scientific investigation or procedure designed to test the validity of a hypothesis or theory.
  • Variable
    A changeable element in a scientific study, whose value can differ across experimental conditions.
  • Independent Variable
    A factor in a study that is controlled or modified by the researcher to observe its effect.
  • Dependent Variable
    A factor in a study that is measured by the researcher to assess changes resulting from experimental conditions.
  • Control Group
    A set of subjects in an experiment used to prevent incorrect results by providing a baseline for comparison.
  • Negative Control
    A group in which no response is expected, often using a placebo, to help prevent incorrect positive results.
  • Positive Control
    A group where a response is expected, often using a proven treatment, to help prevent incorrect negative results.
  • False Positive
    An outcome that incorrectly indicates the presence of a result, such as a test showing a result that is not truly there.
  • False Negative
    An outcome that incorrectly indicates the absence of a result, such as a test failing to detect something that is present.
  • Placebo
    A substance with no therapeutic effect, used as a control to assess the true impact of an experimental treatment.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of data, often used to display the relationship between controlled and measured factors.
  • Experimental Group
    A set of subjects receiving the treatment or condition being tested to evaluate its effect compared to controls.
  • Hypothesis
    A proposed explanation or prediction that an experiment is designed to test for validity.
  • Placebo Effect
    A phenomenon where subjects experience changes due to their expectations, not the actual treatment.
  • Data Point
    An individual value or measurement plotted on a graph to represent an observation in an experiment.