Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Experiment A scientific investigation or procedure designed to test the validity of a hypothesis or theory.

Variable A changeable element in a scientific study, whose value can differ across experimental conditions.

Independent Variable A factor in a study that is controlled or modified by the researcher to observe its effect.

Dependent Variable A factor in a study that is measured by the researcher to assess changes resulting from experimental conditions.

Control Group A set of subjects in an experiment used to prevent incorrect results by providing a baseline for comparison.

Negative Control A group in which no response is expected, often using a placebo, to help prevent incorrect positive results.