Experiment A scientific investigation or procedure designed to test the validity of a hypothesis or theory. Variable A changeable element in a scientific study, whose value can differ across experimental conditions. Independent Variable A factor in a study that is controlled or modified by the researcher to observe its effect. Dependent Variable A factor in a study that is measured by the researcher to assess changes resulting from experimental conditions. Control Group A set of subjects in an experiment used to prevent incorrect results by providing a baseline for comparison. Negative Control A group in which no response is expected, often using a placebo, to help prevent incorrect positive results. Positive Control A group where a response is expected, often using a proven treatment, to help prevent incorrect negative results. False Positive An outcome that incorrectly indicates the presence of a result, such as a test showing a result that is not truly there. False Negative An outcome that incorrectly indicates the absence of a result, such as a test failing to detect something that is present. Placebo A substance with no therapeutic effect, used as a control to assess the true impact of an experimental treatment. Graph A visual representation of data, often used to display the relationship between controlled and measured factors. Experimental Group A set of subjects receiving the treatment or condition being tested to evaluate its effect compared to controls. Hypothesis A proposed explanation or prediction that an experiment is designed to test for validity. Placebo Effect A phenomenon where subjects experience changes due to their expectations, not the actual treatment. Data Point An individual value or measurement plotted on a graph to represent an observation in an experiment.
Experimental Design definitions
