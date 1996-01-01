Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What metabolic process allows cells to generate ATP in anaerobic environments? Fermentation allows cells to generate ATP in anaerobic environments by regenerating NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue.

Which of the following processes will occur in the absence of oxygen: aerobic respiration, fermentation, or the electron transport chain? Fermentation will occur in the absence of oxygen, while aerobic respiration and the electron transport chain require oxygen.

Under which conditions would a cell begin lactic acid fermentation? A cell would begin lactic acid fermentation when oxygen is unavailable, such as during intense exercise in muscle cells.

What is the toxic end product of anaerobic fermentation in human muscle cells? The toxic end product of anaerobic fermentation in human muscle cells is lactic acid.

Which of the following statements regarding fermentation is correct: Fermentation produces large amounts of ATP, fermentation regenerates NAD+ for glycolysis, or fermentation requires oxygen? Fermentation regenerates NAD+ for glycolysis, allowing glycolysis to continue in the absence of oxygen.

A strictly fermentative bacterium produces energy by which process? A strictly fermentative bacterium produces energy by glycolysis, followed by fermentation to regenerate NAD+.